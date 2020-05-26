COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Free Yard Clean-Up

For qualified home. Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

3 bedroom Home

3 bd., Large Carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $900/month plus deposit. 293-7424

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

543 Riverside Ave, Troy

$800.00/mo , $800/dep . 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Troy. Has big yard. $800 for rent and $800 for deposit.

No Pets. No Smoking. Will be available June 15th.

*$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

616 Michigan Ave., Libby

$1,400.00/mo . $1,400/dep Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with basement located in Libby. In town, close to downtown, easy access to shopping and dining. Spacious front and back yard, comes with covered carport, outdoor storage, side deck, back porch, and plenty of storage space and shelving throughout the home. Small pets upon approval. No smoking. Will be available August 1st. *Does not come furnished. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

2010 Montana 5th Wheel 30 ft

3 slides, king bed, cummins propane generator, washer/dryer, double door fridge, freezer needs work, 15k obo. 503-457-8683

14 ft. Star Craft Boat and Trailer and 25 horse even ride motor. $ 2,800 obo. Call 293-9248

2008 Hitch Hiker II

5th wheel RV. 32.5 ft. 3 slides. New tires, refer, hot water tank. Customized interior with additional storage and kitchen island. Excellent condition. Built for living in. $17,000. Will throw in 2004 Dodge diesel crew cab dualie tow truck with hitch all for same price. In Troy, call 295-7530.

Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

DSLR Camera

Canon T6. New in box. 18MP WiFi camera with two lenses. 18-55mm. Includes bag and SD card. Perfect set. $350 for everything.. Call 406-283-5025

MIG Welder

Lincoln electric 120-Volt 140 Amp Mig Flux-cored wire feed welder. New, $479

Compound Miter Saw

Kobalt 12-in 15 AMP duel bevel sliding compound miter saw. New in box, $259

Ninja Indoor Grill and Air Fryer

4 Quart 5 in one. New in box. Great for a gift. $189

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

Yard Sale

Vintage Tupperware, small appliances, Queen/Full Bed Sheets, Lawn Tools, Dishes, Pots, and Pans, Sleeping bags. No Early Birds! 60 Conifer Road. Friday—Sunday July 10-12th 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Spring Cleaning?

Donate your gently used items for Rotary Fundraising Yard Sale. Will pick up and store items. Call 406-293-9213

Nazarene Church

Annual Rummage sale and its HUGE! July 10-11 starting at 8 a.m. at 186 E. Horseshoe Drive.

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.