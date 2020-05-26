COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Free Yard Clean-Up

For qualified home. Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

616 Michigan Ave., Libby

$1,400.00/mo . $1,400/dep Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with basement located in Libby. In town, close to downtown, easy access to shopping and dining. Spacious front and back yard, comes with covered carport, outdoor storage, side deck, back porch, and plenty of storage space and shelving throughout the home. Small pets upon approval. No smoking. Will be available August 1st. *Does not come furnished. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

Commercial Building For Rent. Originally set up for Dog Grooming. $200/month

134 Warren Road

This 3 bed, 2 bath home is located just outside of town. It has a huge yard and couple outer buildings that could be used for shop or storage. Will be available end of July. $725 a month. $800 deposit.

509 8th Street

Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $850 a month. $1,000 deposit.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

2008 Hitch Hiker II

5th wheel RV. 32.5 ft. 3 slides. New tires, refer, hot water tank. Customized interior with additional storage and kitchen island. Excellent condition. Built for living in. $17,000. Will throw in 2004 Dodge diesel crew cab dualie tow truck with hitch all for same price. In Troy, call 295-7530.

NEW vinyl kitchen/ bath flooring

Ordered too small-our error; 9 1/2’ x 12’; grey/taupe with 12” square design; 25 year wear warranty; 114 sq. feet for $114.00

Used interior doors with door knobs & joms; varied sizes; $35.00 each

Six double pane glass panels for Greenhouse; $15.00 each or best offer. Need craft idea? Be creative with barn-weathered frame windows with glass panes-varied sizes. Make offer. Antique oak office chair on wheels; $170.00 Three large oil tanks; $20.00 each OBO.

BUY Sears Riding Lawn Mower with grass catcher and get FREE broadcast seeder/fertilizer pull-type trailer spreader; used only 4 seasons; $575.00 OBO. Black/Decker Electric Lawn Mower; $25.00 or best offer. Call 293-9285

For Sale – 1998

Mercury Villager

Some new parts and new battery, runs great. Good gas mileage. First $700 takes it home. Also, motor home, Winnebago extended, runs great, low miles, very good shape. First $3,500 takes it home.

For Sale: 14 foot Starcraft boat

Trailer, and 25 horse Evinrude motor. $2,800 OBO. Call 293-9248

Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

DSLR Camera

Canon T6. New in box. 18MP WiFi camera with two lenses. 18-55mm. Includes bag and SD card. Perfect set. $350 for everything.. Call 406-283-5025

MIG Welder

Lincoln electric 120-Volt 140 Amp Mig Flux-cored wire feed welder. New, $479

Compound Miter Saw

Kobalt 12-in 15 AMP duel bevel sliding compound miter saw. New in box, $259

Ninja Indoor Grill and Air Fryer

4 Quart 5 in one. New in box. Great for a gift. $189

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

Spring Cleaning?

Donate your gently used items for Rotary Fundraising Yard Sale. Will pick up and store items. Call 406-293-9213

Estate/Moving Sale:

Kabota tools, household furniture, ect. Just about everything. 263 Meadow Drive, Troy. Between mile 7-8 on highway 2. July 24th-25th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

CARD Clinic seeks a bookkeeper. 24-32 hours weekly depending on preference of applicant. $15 per hour, full benefits with 32 hours per week, retirement and paid time off only with 24. Quickbooks test required. Inquire at job service or CARD Clinic.

LMHS School Nutrition Facilitator

Starting pay $11.76/hour, Approx. Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

8 hours/day – 40 hours/week 5 days/week

Approx. Start Date 8/19/2020

LOST WALLET

REWARD $50

334-7229