COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Free Yard Clean-Up

For qualified home. Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

2 Plus Bedroom

Gorgeous shady yard, fenced, close to park, pets considered, $700 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

3 Bedroom Home

Large carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $900 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

616 Michigan Ave., Libby

$1,400.00/mo . $1,400/dep Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with basement located in Libby. In town, close to downtown, easy access to shopping and dining. Spacious front and back yard, comes with covered carport, outdoor storage, side deck, back porch, and plenty of storage space and shelving throughout the home. Small pets upon approval. No smoking. Will be available August 1st. *Does not come furnished. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

Commercial Building For Rent. Originally set up for Dog Grooming. $200/month

509 8th Street

Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $850 a month. $1,000 deposit.

36735 Hwy 2 A

1 bedroom, 1 bath, newly remodeled studio apartement, no smoking, pets upon approval, will be available at the end of August.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

Used Interior Doors with door knobs & joms; varied sizes; $35.00 each

Six double pane glass panels for Greenhouse; $15.00 each or best offer. Need craft idea? Be creative with barn-weathered frame windows with glass panes-varied sizes. Make offer. Antique oak office chair on wheels; $170.00 Three large oil tanks; $20.00 each OBO.

Black/Decker Electric Lawn Mower; $25.00 or best offer. Call 293-9285

For Sale –

Winnebago Extended

Motor home, runs great, low miles, very good shape, great rubber, AC, generator and stored for years. First $4,000 takes. Call 406-334-0737

Lots of framed

Charles Russle

Pictures and others, $20 each, 28213 Hwy 2 Libby, come anytime to the blue house.

Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

Select Clothing up to 50% off

Kids shoes….

wide variety at great low prices

Back to School Supplies…

crayons, colored pencils, markers, and much more

at affordable prices

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

Yard Sale

Friday, August 7th, top of Whiskey Hill, follow signs, 7 a.m. – noon. Cool stuff, antiques.

Huge Multi-Party Yard Sale

Aug. 7th, 8th, 9th, Fri., Sat., Sun. 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

3977 Bull Lake Road/Hwy 56 Troy, MT. 4 miles from Hwy 2/56 junction. Washer, dryer, refrigerators, woodstoves, furniture, household items, tools, camping/fishing, 5th wheel camper, vintage/retro collectibles, much more. Thousands of new and used items. Pictures posted Thursday on Libby and Troy’s largest for sale and information sight.

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

LMHS School Nutrition Facilitator

Starting pay $11.76/hour, Approx. Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

8 hours/day – 40 hours/week 5 days/week

Approx. Start Date 8/19/2020

Plummer Preschool Paraprofessional

3 hour position, Starting pay $12.34 hour – 5 days per week, Approx. hours between 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 3 hours per day – 15 hours per week. Closing Date: August 7, 2020. Approx. Start Date: August 19, 2020 Typical Duties: working with the classroom teacher: assisting students with schoolwork, supervising students in all settings, and working with special needs students. Qualifications: at least two years of post-high school course work or an associate’s or higher degree. If you are interested in one of these positions, please complete the district application on the Libby School District website: https://libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Achievements Inc.

Is now hiring all shifts and 1:1 DSP’s. We are looking for dedicated, caring professionals who have a drivers license and can pass a drug test. Applications are available at the Parkside Thrift Store, 101 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for a Line Cook-Experience preferable 20-30 hours per Week

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for Dishwasher for 4 days a week.

Applications can be picked up at Venture Inn Front Desk