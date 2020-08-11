COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Free Yard Clean-Up

For qualified home. Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 283-2442.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

2 Plus Bedroom

Gorgeous shady yard, fenced, close to park, pets considered, $700 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

3 Bedroom Home

Large carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $900 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

Commercial Building For Rent. Originally set up for Dog Grooming. $200/month

509 8th Street

Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $850 a month. $1,000 deposit.

36735 Hwy 2 A

1 bedroom, 1 bath, newly remodeled studio apartement, no smoking, pets upon approval, will be available at the end of August.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

Used Interior Doors with door knobs & joms; varied sizes; $35.00 each

Six double pane glass panels for Greenhouse; $15.00 each or best offer. Need craft idea? Be creative with barn-weathered frame windows with glass panes-varied sizes. Make offer. Antique oak office chair on wheels; $170.00 Three large oil tanks; $20.00 each OBO.

Black/Decker Electric Lawn Mower; $25.00 or best offer. Call 293-9285

For Sale –

Winnebago Extended

Motor home, runs great, low miles, very good shape, great rubber, AC, generator and stored for years. First $4,000 takes. Call 406-334-0737

Lots of framed

Charles Russle

Pictures and others, $20 each, 28213 Hwy 2 Libby, come anytime to the blue house.

Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

Select Clothing up to 50% off

Kids shoes….

wide variety at great low prices

Back to School

Supplies…

crayons, colored pencils, markers, and much more

at affordable prices

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Next Friday and

Friday Aug. 14 and Saturday Aug. 15 all shoes 25% percent off.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

LMHS School Nutrition Facilitator

Starting pay $11.76/hour, Approx. Hours: 6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

8 hours/day – 40 hours/week 5 days/week

Approx. Start Date 8/19/2020

Plummer Preschool Paraprofessional

3 hour position, Starting pay $12.34 hour – 5 days per week, Approx. hours between 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 3 hours per day – 15 hours per week. Closing Date: August 7, 2020. Approx. Start Date: August 19, 2020 Typical Duties: working with the classroom teacher: assisting students with schoolwork, supervising students in all settings, and working with special needs students. Qualifications: at least two years of post-high school course work or an associate’s or higher degree. If you are interested in one of these positions, please complete the district application on the Libby School District website: https://libbyschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx

Achievements Inc.

Is now hiring all shifts and 1:1 DSP’s. We are looking for dedicated, caring professionals who have a drivers license and can pass a drug test. Applications are available at the Parkside Thrift Store, 101 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for a Line Cook-Experience preferable 20-30 hours per Week

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for Dishwasher for 4 days a week.

Applications can be picked up at Venture Inn Front Desk

To Give away for salvage 10 1/2 ‘ pick-up camper. Must move. 293-1631