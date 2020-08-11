COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 293-1296

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Coming Soon! Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community. A community owned and operated . Lot rent $250 per month. Application at 711 Commerce Way #32 way Libby or call Julie at 406-755-0961 ex. 1

For Rent: 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Mobile Home w/ woodsy backyard. $850/month 1st /last plus $500/depost. 1 small dog w/ $150 pet fee. No Cats. $35/ Background Check Fee per Adult. 406-600-2062

House For Rent

4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage, fenced yard, $1,400 plus deposit. Call 406-291-4844 Available September 31st.

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

3 Bedroom Home

Large carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $950 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

509 8th Street

Nice three bed room 1 bath apartment, with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. $850 a month. $1,000 deposit.

Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559

USED GARAGE DOORS

1 – 8×8

1 – 8×16

Includes all openers and all hardware. $250 for everything.

406-293-0508

Tires

P2 75/60 inch on 20 inch rims, set of 4. $1,000. Call 293-8539

Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet

505 Mineral Ave. Brand new clothes, shoes, socks, bras, craft supplies, art supplies, toys, gifts, and more.

406-334-4219

Sewing. Stamping. Paints. And More.

For Sale:

1993 Invader Ski Boat, 18 foot, Open bow, MerCruiser, 4.3 liter, cover comes with.

1995 Caulkins EZ Load Trailer, $4,000. Call 293-9350 or 334-3707



Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

Select Clothing up to 50% off

Kids shoes….

wide variety at great low prices

Back to School

Supplies…

crayons, colored pencils, markers, and much more

at affordable prices

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all of August all shoes and kids clothes 25% percent off.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

Yard Sale

198 Highwood Dr.

Friday and Saturday, August 21 and 22,

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Moving Sale

August 28th-29th 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Furniture, dishes, clothes, books, tools, etc. Off Foot Road in Troy, follow signs to River bridge then to Kilbrennnan Road to Foot Road.

McCormick School District, is seeking a full-time K-5 Teacher for the 2020-2021 school year. Must have current Montana Elementary Teaching Certificate. Please send current resume, placement files, three current letters of recommendation, and copy of Montana Teaching Certificate to: McCormick School 1564 Old Hwy. 2 N. Troy, MT 59935. For additional information contact Kevin Thurston 406-295-4145.

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for a Line Cook-Experience preferable 20-30 hours per Week

Venture Inn Restaurant looking for Dishwasher for 4 days a week.

Applications can be picked up at Venture Inn Front Desk

CARD seeks a full-time IT System Administrator $20/hr. 32- 40 hours per week with full benefits. Responsibilities include hardware and software maintenance, end user support, database management, ongoing system monitoring, and serving as the organization’s security officer. Must have prior IT knowledge and experience. Must also possess analytical and creative thinking skills, and be organized and able to work independently. Healthcare experience a plus. Apply at job service.

Roommate Wanted

Looking to be a roommate or looking for a roommate. Roommate would be responsible for $325 a month including utilities. Call 406-334-07737