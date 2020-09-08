COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 283-1296

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet offers masks alterations, some simple hemming, dress measuring, and bra fitting. We carry new clothes, shoes, bras, underwear, toys, crafts, gifts, and other merchandise. We have brand new hover boards, go cart kits, drones, Pokeman, and more. We are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Mon-Fri and Sat 10 am to 2 pm. We are located at 505 Mineral Ave. Libby, MT 59923.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

3 Bedroom Home

Large carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $950 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

543 Riverside Ave. Troy, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, has big yard, $800 for rent, $800 for deposit. Pets upon approval, no smoking. Available now. *$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559 .

Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

Kids shoes….

wide variety at great low prices

Back to School

Supplies…

crayons, colored pencils, markers, and much more

at affordable prices

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday all of August all shoes and kids clothes 25% percent off.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

For Sale:

Sofa with two recliners, love seat, three 8 foot wall units, patio bench, patio chairs, lawn mower, twin bed frame with storage, carpet cleaner, vacuum, gas grill with two tanks, two sheets of white lattice, queen box spring with frame, automotive jacks, roll of five feet high wire, end table, and two small vacuums. For more information call 602-499-2443

Yard Sale

At 1421 Idaho Ave. on September 11th and 12th, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Women’s clothing and shoes, 10ft x 30 inch swimming pool with pump and accessories, 17ft Silver Liner boat with trailer – fixer upper, clean title, motor works. Lots of miscellaneous.

Libby Community Thrift Shop

Parking lot sale Friday, September 11th at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two Party Yard Sale

September 11th, 12th, and 13th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 321 Riverside Ave. in Troy. Too much to mention, rain or shine!

Rummage/Bake Sale

Saturday, September 12th, 9:00 – 3:00 at 165 Garden Road. Rummage – Nordicfest Baked Goods – Sons of Norway. Call 293-3386 for info.