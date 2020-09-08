COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired, new to the area. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 283-1296

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, roofing, landscaping, and more! Call or text 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet offers masks alterations, some simple hemming, dress measuring, and bra fitting. We carry new clothes, shoes, bras, underwear, toys, crafts, gifts, and other merchandise. We have brand new hover boards, go cart kits, drones, Pokeman, and more. We are open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm Mon-Fri and Sat 10 am to 2 pm. We are located at 505 Mineral Ave. Libby, MT 59923.

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

3 bedroom home, close to downtown. 1st/ last/ and deposit. Pets possible. 293-3539 or 293-0611

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

3 Bedroom Home

Large carport, gorgeous fenced yard, hardwood floors, pets considered. $950 a month plus deposit. 406-293-7424

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

521 East 8th St.

Nice three bedroom, one bath apartment with covered parking, storage unit, and shared laundry facility in building. Water, sewer, and garbage included. $875.00 per month with a $1,000.00 deposit. NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Will be available beginning of October.

*$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment.

Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call 293-7559 .

Bargain Barn

Items for Sale

Kids shoes….

wide variety at great low prices

BRAND NEW SHOP VAC $119.99

Insulation Rolls

John Manville R 11 135.12-sq ft single faced fiberglass roll insulation with sound barrier. (23 in wide by 70.5 ft) $50 per roll.

Please call 406-283-5025 for more information on these items or visit Bargain Barn located at 31189 US HWY 2, Libby

For Sale:

Sofa with two recliners, love seat, three 8 foot wall units, patio bench, patio chairs, lawn mower, twin bed frame with storage, carpet cleaner, vacuum, gas grill with two tanks, two sheets of white lattice, queen box spring with frame, automotive jacks, roll of five feet high wire, end table, and two small vacuums. For more information call 602-499-2443

For Sale

19 foot 1977 Bay Liner on 1997 Tandom Axle Trailer, $1,500, call 293-4934

Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet

505 Mineral Ave. Brand new clothes, shoes, socks, bras, craft supplies, art supplies, toys, gifts, and more. 406-334-4219 Sewing, Stamping, Paints, and more.

Garage Sale

Friday Sept. 18th & Sat. Sept. 19th 8am-2pm, 110 Parmenter Ave. – Woodway Park

Yard Sale

In shop at 4978 Kootenai River Road on September 18th and 19th from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Hunting, fishing, air conditioner, elliptical, file cabinet, and lots more.

Yard Sale.

Friday at 8 a.m. Until 11 a.m. at 182 Cabinet Heights Road (across form golf course driving range) Exercise equipment, electric BBQ Grill, Furniture, New bases for washer /dryer, camping, walker, and more

FOUND:

Camera lens near Sheldon flats are. Call to identify. 406-293-6953

Legal Notice

The following is the complete text of an amendment to the Montana Constitution to be submitted to the voters of the state of Montana at the November 3, 2020 General Election. The text below is being published per the requirement of 13-27-311(1) MCA, by Secretary of State Corey Stapleton. Text underlined below shows text to be added.

THE COMPLETE TEXT OF CONSTITUTIONAL INITIATIVE NO. 118 (CI-118)

Section 1. Article II, section 14, of the Montana Constitution is amended to read:

“Section 14. Adult Rights.

A person 18 years of age or older is an adult for all purposes, except that the legislature or the people by

initiative may establish the legal age for purchasing, consuming, or possessing alcoholic beverages and

marijuana.”

Ballot Language

CONSTITUTIONAL INITIATIVE NO. 118 A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROPOSED BY INITIATIVE PETITION

Under the Montana Constitution, a person 18 years of age or older is an adult, except that the legislature or the people by initiative may establish the legal age of purchasing, consuming, or possessing alcoholic beverages. CI-118 amends the Montana Constitution to allow the legislature or the people by initiative to establish the legal age for purchasing, consuming, or possessing marijuana.

[] YES on Constitutional Initiative CI-118

[] NO on Constitutional Initiative CI-118

Legal Notice

The following is the ballot statement of an amendment to the Montana Constitution to be submitted to the voters of the state of Montana at the November 3, 2020 General Election. The text below is being published per the requirement of 13-27-311(2) MCA, by Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 46 AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION PROPOSED BY THE LEGISLATURE

AN ACT SUBMITTING TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONTANA AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE XIV, SECTION 9, OF THE MONTANA CONSTITUTION TO REVISE THE METHOD OF QUALIFYING A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT BY INITIATIVE FOR THE BALLOT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The 2019 Legislature submitted this constitutional amendment for a vote. C-46 modifies the state constitution to specify proposed petitions for constitutional amendments from the people must be signed by at least ten percent of the qualified electors in two-fifths of the legislative districts. It repeals a different standard found to be unconstitutional in 2005.

( ) YES on Constitutional Amendment C-46

( ) NO on Constitutional Amendment C-46

Legal Notice

The following is the ballot statement of an amendment to the Montana Constitution to be submitted to the voters of the state of Montana at the November 3, 2020 General Election. The text below is being published per the requirement of 13-27-311(2) MCA, by Secretary of State Corey Stapleton.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT NO. 47 AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION PROPOSED BY THE LEGISLATURE

AN ACT SUBMITTING TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF MONTANA AN AMENDMENT TO ARTICLE III, SECTION 4, OF THE MONTANA CONSTITUTION TO REVISE THE METHOD OF QUALIFYING AN INITIATIVE FOR THE BALLOT; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The 2019 Legislature submitted this constitutional amendment for a vote. C-47 modifies the state constitution to specify proposed petitions for citizen ballot initiatives must be signed by at least five percent of the qualified electors in one-third of the legislative districts. It repeals a different standard found to be unconstitutional in 2005.

( ) YES on Constitutional Amendment C-47

( ) NO on Constitutional Amendment C-47

Montana Nineteenth District Court Lincoln County

In the Marriage of: Terra Mitchell– petitioner, and Dustin Mitchell– Respondent.

The State of Montana send Grieving to the above-named Respondent: You the respondent, are hear by Summoned to answer the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage in this action which is filled in the office of the Clerk of the above made court, a copy of which is hear with served upon you, and to file your answer and serve a copy of your answer upon the Petitioner within twenty-one days after the service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Petition.

Title to and interest in the following real property will be involved in this action: Petitioner and responded are both restrained as follows under the authority of MCA40-4-121(3):

Prohibited Conduct Affecting Property. Petitioner and Respondent are hear by restrained from transferring, encumbering, pawning, pledging, hiding, or in any way disposing of any property, real or personal, whether jointly or separately held, without either the consent of the other party or an order of the Court, except in the usual course of business or for the necessities of life. This Restraining Order does not prevent either party from using any property to pay reasonable attorney fees in order to retain counsel in the proceeding. Notice Requirement to Opposing Party. Each party must notify the other of any proposed extradentary extraordinary expenditures at least five business days before incurring the expenditures and to account to the court for all extraordinary expenditures made after service for summons. Prohibited Conduct Affecting Insurance: Petitioner and Respondent are further restrained from cashing, borrowing against, cancelling, transferring, disposing of, or changing beneficiaries of any insurance or other coverage held for the benefit of a party or a child of party for whom support may be ordered.

D, Duration of Order. This Temporary Economic Restraining Order shall continue until another order of the Courty is issued either amending or vacating this Temporary Restraining Order.

Motions to Amend or Vacate Order. Either party or both may request the Court to vacate or amend this Temporary Restraining Order by filing a motion to amend or vacate the Temporary Retraining Order.

Violation of this order is a criminal offense under 45-5-626, MCA

Dated 18th of August 2020