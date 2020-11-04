COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call Construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.S

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Coming soon, new location in down town Libby.

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails etc., rockwork – retaining walls etc., all phase excavation work. 283-1296

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

House for rent:

3 bed 1 bath- 626 Hammon Ave. Libby– $1050/ month– 1st/ last and deposit– pets considered with additional deposit. Contact D. at 406-295-9331. Available ASAP

House for rent

Available November 1. 1bed, I bath house. Pets considered Call Moira at 293-5196

Lot for Rent

Coming Soon, Lot for rent at Libby Creek Community– Community owned and Operated. Lot rent is $250 a month, pick up application at 711 Commerce way #32 way, Libby, MT or call Julie at 755-0961

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals:

148 Mahoney Road, Libby

$795.00/mo $795/dep -2 bedroom, 1 bathroom very cute house with a 1 car garage and fenced yard. In town and close to schools. Water and sewer included. No smoking. Pets on approval. Available now.

609 E Lincoln,

2bedrooms1bathroom, 2 Bed – 1 Bath $850.00/mo $1,050/dep. built in 2019.

Part of a 4 plex, comes with storage space, private parking space, water and sewer included. Laundry on-site. No smoking. No pets. Available now.

$35.00 application fee per adult, can be paid by cash, check, or money order. If you cannot make it to the office in person, our mailing address is 317 California Ave. Libby, MT 59923. Applications will not be processed without application fee payment. Check out our website for more available properties. Libbyproperties.com or call

293-7559 .

For Sale:

Muddy Girl 7mm08 $500 or best offer. Call 291-8556

For sale:

95 American Eagle Motorhome , 39ft, 85,000 miles, 300 HP cumins, no slides, washer/dryer, outside freezer, loaded, clean and always stored inside. Asking $37,500

call 406-293-3877 or 406-293-0693

For Sale:

Canopy with keyless entry, Canopy leer, fit late model short box pickup. Red in color, call for a price 406-295-1036

For Sale:

Guns for sale, 1951 Winchester model 94, Ruger 9 mm, Ruger 243, Ruger 22, Ruger 380, Tristar 410/28 ga. Call 406-334-0862 for details and prices

For Sale:

Electric wheelchair in excellent condition pronto m71 sure step made by Invacare $750 OBO call 406-295-4531

Roommate wanted:

Total cost for rent and utilities is $325.00 per month. Prefer 35 yrs. Of age or older but will consider any age, personality is most important. Call Bill at 406-334-0737.

In search of:

Seeking individual to teach me how to use my new i-phone, will pay $15 per. Hour. Call Dennis Reisman