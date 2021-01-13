COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction:

Call construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.S

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician:

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Kootenai Thrift

We have the largest inventory in toys and gifts at Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet located at 505 Mineral Ave Libby, MT. We have Legos, Dolls, Rc Cars, Drones, Hoverboards, Go Pro 7, bikes, doll houses, Barbies, My little pony, lol, Jojo, tablets, TV’s, beauty products, shoes, craft items, drawing, painting, and so much more. All these items are brand new hand picked for my store. We love our community and friends, so we bring you quality gifts at an affordable price.

We are open from 9am-5:30pm Mon- Fri and Sat 10-3pm. Please come and check us out this holiday season! We are also accepting Libby Dollars and layaways are still available.

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Outdoor Education Tutor Available

Covid-19 Safe Spacing

Private Lands Road Tours

Professional Instruction Forester-Biologist

Animal Tracking Winter Birding

Winter Botany Combinations Fun

For More Info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

Or call 291-2154

Public Notice:

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Rent:

3 bedroom home, close and convenient, easy to heat. 1/4 mile from Rosauers. Pet considered. Call 293-7424

Homes for rent:

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.

Town and Country Property Management Available Rentals Call 293-7559 for more

information:



190 Waterfront Rd., Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400.00/Month. $1,400/dep. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River. This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking. Water and sewer included. Available now.

402 Mineral Ave.,

Troy #7

3 Bed – 1 Bath

$750.00/mo, $750/dep

3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in down town Troy.

Pets upon approval only.

No Smoking.

36735 Hwy 2, Libby

1 Bed – 1 Bath, $650.00 mo. $650/dep. No smoking. Pets upon approval.

Available Now.

For Sale:

White 2006 Toyota Tundra 3/4 ton truck with 4.0-6 cylinder engine with 8’L bed. 77,801 original miles, excellent shape inside and out, complete with towing package and camper shell over the bed, two new 6ply tires on rear, clear title. Ready to go for $6,995. Call John 1-731-608-2441, 226 Spencer Road, Libby MT.

For sale:

Leer canopy with keyless entry, fits a ram later model short box pickup. 4 federal studded tires size w52225/60. Call Terry at (406)– 295– 1036.

For Sale:

New model rugger Black hock 45 cal. Wong colt custom q rips and hammer 4 boxes, 45 long colt ammo belt and holster. Asking $575. call 293-8878.

In Search Of:

Achievements INC. looking for exceptional candidate for group home lead position, this management position is FT, starting salary is $16 a hour. Please apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Libby Mont. Or call 406-293-8848

In Search of:

Libby Public Schools

2020-2021 school year opening. Libby Elementary School Paraprofessional Starting pay $12.34 hour – 5 days per week Approx. Hrs. Between: 7:45 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. 7.5 hours per day – 37.5 hrs. per week

Tentative Start Date: January 12, 2021. Typical Duties: assisting students with schoolwork, supervising students in all settings, and working with special needs students. Qualifications: at least two years of post-high school course work or an associate’s or higher degree preferred.