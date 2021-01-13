COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts, new, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033.S

Chimney + More

Professional service affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full service, inspection, cleaning and repair or wood and pellet, stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services:

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture. Custom fitted slip covers. Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Kootenai Thrift

We have the largest inventory in toys and gifts at Kootenai Thrift and Retail Outlet located at 505 Mineral Ave Libby, MT. We have Legos, Dolls, Rc Cars, Drones, Hoverboards, Go Pro 7, bikes, doll houses, Barbies, My little pony, lol, Jojo, tablets, TV’s, beauty products, shoes, craft items, drawing, painting, and so much more. All these items are brand new hand picked for my store. We love our community and friends, so we bring you quality gifts at an affordable price.

We are open from 9am-5:30pm Mon- Fri and Sat 10-3pm. Please come and check us out this holiday season! We are also accepting Libby Dollars and layaways are still available.

Dog Grooming

The Pooch Place: Great rates, 10 years of grooming experience, and 26 years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly people on fixed incomes and/or people with serious medical issues. ( $10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances)

Call today, 503-509-7182, The Pooch Place is located at 30270 US Hwy 2 in Libby.

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Outdoor Education Tutor Available

Covid-19 Safe Spacing

Private Lands Road Tours

Professional Instruction Forester-Biologist

Animal Tracking Winter Birding

Winter Botany Combinations Fun

For More Info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

Or call 291-2154

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Rent

2 PLUS bedroom, Close and convenient, easy to heat, pet considered– 750 + Deposit Call 293-7424

Homes for rent

Email montana@tungstenholdings.com or stop by 809 Mineral Avenue for a rental application. Call Tungsten holdings at 293-3714 for more information.

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.



Town and Country Property Management Available

Rentals Below

Call 293-7559 for more

information



190 Waterfront Rd., Troy

3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400.00/Month. $1,400/dep. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River. This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking. Water and sewer included. Available now.

402 Mineral Ave.,

Troy #7

3 Bed – 1 Bath

$750.00/mo, $750/dep

3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in down town Troy.

Pets upon approval only.

No Smoking.

For Sale

Eskimo 10 in. gas auger. Like new. Paid $600 asking $200. Phone 293-2914 or cell 334-0862