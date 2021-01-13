COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Chimney + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full-service inspection, cleaning and repair of wood and pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Veterinarians
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats
Handyman/Restoration
Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10 years of grooming experience, 26 years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with serious medical issues. ($10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances)
Call today, 503-509-7182,
located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 Safe Spacing
Private Lands Road Tours
Professional Instruction Forester-Biologist
Animal Tracking
Winter Birding
Winter Botany
Combinations Fun
For More Info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
Or call 291-2154
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.
For Rent
2 PLUS bedroom, Close and convenient, easy to heat, pet considered– 750 + Deposit Call 293-7424
For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club
Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.
Town and Country Property Management Rentals Below For more info
call 293-7559
190 Waterfront Rd., Troy: 3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400.00/Month. $1,400/dep. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River. This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking. Water and sewer included. Available now.
402 Mineral Ave.,
Troy #7: 3 Bed – 1 Bath
$750.00/mo, $750/dep
3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in down town Troy.
Pets upon approval only.
No Smoking.
For Sale
Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, Gold mist metallic, 92,175 miles clean, loaded, heated front seats. Two new front tires and good rear tires, complete new break job. Set up for towing behind a motorhome, rock shield, with all brackets and cables, one owner. $11,000. 406-293-3877.
For Sale
3 cords Doug fir firewood, 15 inch. Split/ small round mix. $150 a cord or $175 delivered. Call Mike at 406-293-3530.
Special offer
Troy United Methodist Church basement, 2 day sack sale, Friday the 12th and Saturday the 13th. 9a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks required.