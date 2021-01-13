COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Chimney + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering full-service inspection, cleaning and repair of wood and pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done. Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor, RV, boat, and antique furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Veterinarians

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats

Handyman/Restoration

Also available home construction. 20% senior discount. Insured professional work since 1986. Framing, drywall, siding, mold remediation and more! 406-334-9061 or 406-293-7884

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10 years of grooming experience, 26 years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with serious medical issues. ($10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances)

Call today, 503-509-7182,

located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 Safe Spacing

Private Lands Road Tours

Professional Instruction Forester-Biologist

Animal Tracking

Winter Birding

Winter Botany

Combinations Fun

For More Info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

Or call 291-2154

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property, or general information about asbestoses call Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

For Rent

2 PLUS bedroom, Close and convenient, easy to heat, pet considered– 750 + Deposit Call 293-7424

For Rent: Bull Lake Rod & Gun Club

Pavilion, Water, Electricity, Private Dock, Bathroom Facilities Perfect for Weddings, Family Gatherings and Weekend Get A ways. Call 295-4994 ask for Mark.



Town and Country Property Management Rentals Below For more info

call 293-7559

190 Waterfront Rd., Troy: 3 Bed – 2 Bath $1,400.00/Month. $1,400/dep. Very nice, newly remodeled, three bedroom, two bathroom trailer right on the Kootenai River. This property comes fully furnished and includes a picnic table and a fire pit. No pets. No smoking. Water and sewer included. Available now.

402 Mineral Ave.,

Troy #7: 3 Bed – 1 Bath

$750.00/mo, $750/dep

3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is located in down town Troy.

Pets upon approval only.

No Smoking.

For Sale

Chevrolet Equinox LTZ, Gold mist metallic, 92,175 miles clean, loaded, heated front seats. Two new front tires and good rear tires, complete new break job. Set up for towing behind a motorhome, rock shield, with all brackets and cables, one owner. $11,000. 406-293-3877.

For Sale

3 cords Doug fir firewood, 15 inch. Split/ small round mix. $150 a cord or $175 delivered. Call Mike at 406-293-3530.

Special offer

Troy United Methodist Church basement, 2 day sack sale, Friday the 12th and Saturday the 13th. 9a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks required.