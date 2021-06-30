COMMUNITY BULLETIN

Home Construction

Call Construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks,

concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases. 293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc. All phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Electrician

Recently retired. Looking for any electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234. Dogs and Cats.

The Blue Bear

Located inside MJ’s

Fabulous Finds, at 408

Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Open Mondays,

Thursdays & Fridays, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

& Wednesdays,

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Little bit of everything!

Yellow tea set, brown paint canning jars, vases, lamps, reading lamps, beautiful blue rocking cradle, mother duck w/ducklings ornaments, very pretty wooden picture frames, yarn. Dry Life freeze dried vegetables and fruits (fully sealed). Doterra essential oils, shampoo, conditioner, face wash, and hand cream. Sofa, wooden chairs, a tricycle, and

bicycles. Call Ida for more info at 208-620-0170.

For Lease

Private lot for 1998 or newer mobile home.

Quarter acre with 6 ft. fence, storage, and large deck. $425 per month with security deposit.

Located at 42 Crossway Avenue, Libby. 283-1683. Please leave a message.

For Rent

2 bedroom, 1 bath.

$695 + deposit and

utilities. Available

November 8. 283-2135.

For Rent

3 bedroom on one acre. Wildlife, private, one mile to hospital. $1500 + Dep.

Pet considered 293-7424

For Rent

3+ Bedroom, small

pasture, wood & electric heat, well, septic, large fenced backyard, shade, fruit trees, close to hospital.$1200 + Deposit.

293-7424

For Rent

Small mobile home on private lot. Wood and electric heat, carport, storage, covered deck. $600.00 per month must provide references. First month and rent and security/cleaning deposit. $200.00 total. No pets! 406-293-6197. Leave a message.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Home For Sale

3+ bedroom home, well, septic, wood & electric heat, 1 mile to hospital. Fenced, shady back yard. Fruit trees, large shed, garage, carport. Small

pasture in rear with extra

income possibilities.

$369,300. Possible owner terms with large down payment. 293-7424.

For Sale

11 ft. aluminum boat, ugly, doesn’t leak, with oars and 9.9 Seahorse Johnson motor. Runs good. $425

ELJEN 3.5 horse power boat motor. Runs. $50.

Evenrood old tear drop motor. Does not run. $30.

Call Dan at 295-3046.

For Sale

3 young black angus. Grass fed, grain fed, for sale by 1/2 or as whole. Call (406) 334- 9435.

For Sale

Ruger Precision, 6.5

Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

Full size white truck canopy $75.00 full size red truck canopy $125.00 call 406-295-8295.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within

a current EPA superfund

site involving asbestos

contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about asbestoses

call the Asbestos Resource Program, 406-291-5335.

Garage Sale

October 10th and 11th starting at 10:00 a.m. located at 447 Obsidian Rd. Libby, MT. On Farm to Market road, turn left on swede mountain road, left on Obsidian road. Selling garden things, furniture, antiques, saddle, hunters blind, and more. Rain or shine!

In-Home Caregivers

Cabinet Mountain Home Care now hiring for caregivers in the Libby and Troy area. Training provided. Flexible schedule. Pick-up application at 417 Mineral Avenue, Suite 5 in Libby.

Hunting Guide

Needed: Hunting Guide for 2021 Archery/Rifle Season with Libby Silver Bow Outfitters. Must have experience in both archery and rifle. Dependable 4WD vehicle required.

$250 per day. Room and board included.

Contact Len Howells at

(406) 293-4868 or email hunt@silverbowoutfitters.com

Lead/Assistant Lead

Achievements is looking for a Lead and an Asst. Lead management position with Group Home and Special Services

residential care. Seeking dedicated, caring professionals with management skills. Open until filled. Apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Direct Service Support

Achievements is looking for dedicated and caring professionals of Direct Service Supports, all shifts open until filled. Apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Notice of Petition for Guardianship



Montana 19th Judicial Court, Lincoln County

In the matter of the Guardianship of L.M.:

Rebecca Marie Guerra, Petitioner.

Case No.:

DG-27-2021-0000010-GC

Notice of Hearing on Guardianship of a

Minor Child

This is notice that

Petitioner has asked to become the guardian of

a minor child. The hearing will be on 09/13/2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Lincoln County.

Date: 9/13/21

Kelsi Chambers,

Deputy Clerk of Court

Published by The Montanian on September 22, 29, and October 6.