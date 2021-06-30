Community Calendar & Action

Teske resigns as Libby Mayor, sworn

in as Lincoln County Commissioner

Brent Teske was joined by family and Judge

Matthew Cuffe on Thursday

morning, July 29, following his swearing in to position as

newly appointed

Lincoln County Commissioner, District 1.

Photos by

Stacy Bender

In order to step into his newly assigned duties as Lincoln County Commissioner, Brent Teske resigned from his position as Mayor of Libby, effective on July 29 at Midnight. Council

President, Peggy Williams, will now be acting as interim Mayor until council holds an

interim election. Teske also submitted his

resignation as Director of Lincoln County Emergency Management effective this Wed, August 4. Though he will be available to

continue and assist EMA with ensuring a new director is transitioned in smoothly amidst current wildfire and emergency affairs.

Trojans send 18 players to training camp

for upcoming 2021-22 competitive season

Eighteen Trojans travelled to participate in the 2021 Montana Tech Football camp held in mid-June. Six upcoming 8th graders, Seven upcoming 9th graders, four upcoming 10th graders and one upcoming 11th grade Trojan

went out on the collegiate field and competed with 11th and 12th graders

from around the state all weekend long.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our young team’s effort,” shared Troy School

District Administration in an online post on June 13. “They represented the

Troy Trojans phenomenally on and off the field.”

CHC to provide free sports physicals for Trojan athletes

Fall Sports for the Troy Trojans will begin on

Friday, August 13. All athletes must have a

physical, their extracurricular activities form filled out, and their $25 athletic fee paid before they can practice. If the fee is a problem, please be sure to speak with one of the Trojan coaches.

Northwest Community Health Center of Troy will be providing FREE sports physicals for Trojan students

on Wednesday, August 11.

**Times for physicals are by last name:

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. : A-I

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. : J-R

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. : S-Z

Parents can pay the $25 athletic fee and fill out

the extracurricular activities form at this time.

Volleyball practice begins at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13 at the TAC. If you have any questions, email Coach Graves jgraves@troyk12.org.

Football practice begins at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13 at the football field. Athletes will need to bring shorts, a water bottle and cleats.

We have some extra cleats available. If you have any questions, email Coach Haggerty

lhaggerty@troyk12.org.

Junior High sports will begin on the first day of school. All athletes will need a physical, their

extracurricular activities form filled out, and their $25 athletic fee paid before they can practice.

Just a reminder, both JH football and volleyball activities are open to all students entering grades 5-8.

Go Trojans!!

Free Emergency

Preparedness

Training

Hosted by the

American Red Cross,

“Be Red Cross Ready”

is a national standardized,

FREE preparedness

education

curriculum for adults taught by certified presenters.

Build confidence by

learning simple steps you can take now to help

prepare and protect your family. It’s easy to learn through one of these free preparedness trainings.

To learn more about

this training or to

schedule a presentation,

please contact:

BePrepared.IDMT

@redcross.org

To register for virtual presentations,

held on the

3rd Thursday

of each month,

log in at:

Idmt-be-red-cross.eventbrite.com

For further information,

please visit:

redcross.org/prepare