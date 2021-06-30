COMMUNITY CALENDAR & HIGHLIGHTS

Downtown Crazy Days

Vendors, RC car races, live music, and a an art contest utilizing sidewalk chalk.

Mineral Avenue in

Libby was host to the Libby Area Business Association’s Crazy Days this past

Saturday, August 28 Sponsored

by the Libby Area Business Association, the crowd was sparse yet those who attended had an enjoyable time.

Photos by

Tracy McNew

Friday Night Lights at Libby Golf Course

CVGC hosted an evening of glow in the dark mini golf on Friday, August 27. The 9-hole, custom-built course was designed by Jerad Dill and placed on the putting green near the golf course club house and attendees paid $5 each to play a round on the black-lit course with glow in the dark balls. The event was so well attended that players had to wait in line for their turn, but there were drink specials in the clubhouse to keep those waiting occupied. The neon-clad course was left in place for the Saturday morning’s equipment fundraiser. (Photos by Tracy McNew)

$23,745 was raised as 72 participants joined in at the 10th Annual CVGC

Equipment Fundraiser Event. $10,000

of that fundraising sum came from an

anonymous donor at the event.

“We can’t thank you all enough for the

support!,” shared CVGC staff in an online post. Jerad Dill also had a big announcement after the event. He and his wife, Stephanie, will be staying in Libby.

“Jerad and his crew have done a fabulous job with our golf course over the years and we are extremely happy that he will be returning as our Head Superintendent next season,” the online post continued.

“ We originally had this photo made up as a going away present for Jerad, but now it will make for a great memory for him to put in his office here at Cabinet View Golf Club!”