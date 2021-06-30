COMMUNITY CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction
Call construction,
Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases.
293-1033
Property
Improvement
Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building,
ATV trails, etc. All
phase excavation work.
406-283-1296.
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician. We
offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues. $10-Full Groom,
$5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances. Call today:
503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any
electrical jobs you
need done. Call Mitch:
602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
For Rent
3 bedroom on one acre. Wildlife, private, one mile to hospital. $1500 + Dep.
Pet considered 293-7424
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:
montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
For Sale
1979 Silverline with
470 Mercury Outboard,
4 cylinder car inboard. Heavy duty trailer.
$950 takes all.
1996 Jeep Cherokee. Runs great, all electric, good rubber.
1977 Honda Civic. (Last of E Series) First of $500 takes. See at 414 Montana Ave. #3. Phone 334-0737.
For Sale
1957 Ford custom
cab short-box for sale.
‘68 Mustang and
transmission.
$4,500 OBO
Call 293-3847
For Sale
14 ft Aluminum boat with trailer $900 or best offer. Call 293-3847
For Sale
2003-2005 Chevy
Silverado grill for sale. Call 293-6573
For Sale
Couch and loveseat
excellent condition $400 or best offer. 1991 GMC, small pick-up $4500 or best offer. Call 291-8556
5th Wheeler
1992 Wilderness 5th Wheeler 29 ft. made by Fleetwood with hitch, Electric fridge only.
$4,800 OBO. 291-5225
For Sale
HONEY—small honey farmer has honey for sale.293-2283.
For Sale
Ruger Precision, 6.5
Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
Tabby Cat
Very nice and friendly female tabby cat needs to find a good home. She is good with kids and dogs. She would make a great companion Call 293-3847 for more information.
Firewood Needed
Need 3 cords of larch/lodge pole. No fur! 16”
or less wide. Near Empire Foods. Call Mike at
293-3986 in the afternoons. I must buy one cord at a time (monthly). Disabled Veteran.
Advancement
Opportunity
Will teach house painting. Possibility of small rental for $350 per month
293-7424.
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.
Group Home Care
Achievements is now
hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts with Group Home and 1:1 care.
Seeking dedicated,
caring professionals
with a driver’s license
and can pass random drug tests. On-site training.
Applications are available
at 104 Mineral Ave.
Sign-on bonus.
Starts at $12/hr.
School Bus Driver
McCormick School District 15—Troy, Mont.
McCormick School Bus
Driver needed for
upcoming 2021-2022 school year. CDL required. $20 per hour.
Please send resumes to:
mccormick@troymontana.net
or 1564 Old Highway 2 North, Troy, MT, 59935.
Equal opportunity employer.
Yard Sale
August 6 & 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
3 miles south on Hwy 56 to 80 Ring Loop Rd. in Troy. Different items added daily as I continue to downsize my house. No reasonable offers refused! Call 295-9511 for questions or to set up
appointment time.
Multi-Party Yard Sale
Huge multi-party yard sale August 6, 7, and 8
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
3977 Bull Lake Rd.
Hwy 56, Troy Mont.
4 miles from junction of Hwys 2 & 56 at weigh
station. Thousands of good, clean items. Horse trailer, hunting/fishing/camping items, collectibles, furniture, household, garage, outdoor items, exercise equipment, baseball cards, much more. Pictures will be posted on internet yard sale sites on the evening of August 5.
Moving Sale
Saturday, August 7 from
8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
797 Northwood Avenue LOTS of tools of all sizes and shapes, Craftsman 10” table saw, Craftsman 14” chop saw, power tools, ladders, gardening tools, electrical cords, tire chains, work benches and more.
Household furniture,
recliner, sofa, refrigerator, smoker. Men’s clothing,
bedding and towels,
misc. items for RV and
many other camping
items, outdoor Christmas
decorations and lights, as well as FREE items.
ALL PRICED TO SELL!!
Moving Sale
From A to Z, ‘96 Jeep
Silver & gold coins, Olympics in Mexico (a good one) currency & commemorative collectibles. Tools, antiques, wheels & tires. Camping & fishing equipment, tackle, etc. Too much to mention.
414 Montana Ave, Apt. 3. Upstairs (some things upstairs). Call 334-0737 for details.
Name Change Hearing
Dated July 14, 2021
12:20 p.m.
Montana Nineteenth
Judicial District Court,
Lincoln County.
In the matter of the Name Change of Jonni Rey Rios.
Cause No.: V-21-135
Order Setting Hearing
This court orders:
Name Change Hearing
The hearing on the Petition for Name Change filed in
this case is set for:
· Date: 8/30/2021
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Place: Lincoln County
Courthouse.
Published July 28,
August 4, 11, and 18
by The Montanian.