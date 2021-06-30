COMMUNITY CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call construction,

Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile, all phases.

293-1033

Property

Improvement

Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building,

ATV trails, etc. All

phase excavation work.

406-283-1296.

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician. We

offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues. $10-Full Groom,

$5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances. Call today:

503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any

electrical jobs you

need done. Call Mitch:

602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

For Rent

3 bedroom on one acre. Wildlife, private, one mile to hospital. $1500 + Dep.

Pet considered 293-7424

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:

montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

For Sale

1979 Silverline with

470 Mercury Outboard,

4 cylinder car inboard. Heavy duty trailer.

$950 takes all.

1996 Jeep Cherokee. Runs great, all electric, good rubber.

1977 Honda Civic. (Last of E Series) First of $500 takes. See at 414 Montana Ave. #3. Phone 334-0737.

For Sale

1957 Ford custom

cab short-box for sale.

‘68 Mustang and

transmission.

$4,500 OBO

Call 293-3847

For Sale

14 ft Aluminum boat with trailer $900 or best offer. Call 293-3847

For Sale

2003-2005 Chevy

Silverado grill for sale. Call 293-6573

For Sale

Couch and loveseat

excellent condition $400 or best offer. 1991 GMC, small pick-up $4500 or best offer. Call 291-8556

5th Wheeler

1992 Wilderness 5th Wheeler 29 ft. made by Fleetwood with hitch, Electric fridge only.

$4,800 OBO. 291-5225

For Sale

HONEY—small honey farmer has honey for sale.293-2283.

For Sale

Ruger Precision, 6.5

Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

Tabby Cat

Very nice and friendly female tabby cat needs to find a good home. She is good with kids and dogs. She would make a great companion Call 293-3847 for more information.

Firewood Needed

Need 3 cords of larch/lodge pole. No fur! 16”

or less wide. Near Empire Foods. Call Mike at

293-3986 in the afternoons. I must buy one cord at a time (monthly). Disabled Veteran.

Advancement

Opportunity

Will teach house painting. Possibility of small rental for $350 per month

293-7424.

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.

Group Home Care

Achievements is now

hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts with Group Home and 1:1 care.

Seeking dedicated,

caring professionals

with a driver’s license

and can pass random drug tests. On-site training.

Applications are available

at 104 Mineral Ave.

Sign-on bonus.

Starts at $12/hr.

School Bus Driver

McCormick School District 15—Troy, Mont.

McCormick School Bus

Driver needed for

upcoming 2021-2022 school year. CDL required. $20 per hour.

Please send resumes to:

mccormick@troymontana.net

or 1564 Old Highway 2 North, Troy, MT, 59935.

Equal opportunity employer.

Yard Sale

August 6 & 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

3 miles south on Hwy 56 to 80 Ring Loop Rd. in Troy. Different items added daily as I continue to downsize my house. No reasonable offers refused! Call 295-9511 for questions or to set up

appointment time.

Multi-Party Yard Sale

Huge multi-party yard sale August 6, 7, and 8

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

3977 Bull Lake Rd.

Hwy 56, Troy Mont.

4 miles from junction of Hwys 2 & 56 at weigh

station. Thousands of good, clean items. Horse trailer, hunting/fishing/camping items, collectibles, furniture, household, garage, outdoor items, exercise equipment, baseball cards, much more. Pictures will be posted on internet yard sale sites on the evening of August 5.

Moving Sale

Saturday, August 7 from

8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

797 Northwood Avenue LOTS of tools of all sizes and shapes, Craftsman 10” table saw, Craftsman 14” chop saw, power tools, ladders, gardening tools, electrical cords, tire chains, work benches and more.

Household furniture,

recliner, sofa, refrigerator, smoker. Men’s clothing,

bedding and towels,

misc. items for RV and

many other camping

items, outdoor Christmas

decorations and lights, as well as FREE items.

ALL PRICED TO SELL!!

Moving Sale

From A to Z, ‘96 Jeep

Silver & gold coins, Olympics in Mexico (a good one) currency & commemorative collectibles. Tools, antiques, wheels & tires. Camping & fishing equipment, tackle, etc. Too much to mention.

414 Montana Ave, Apt. 3. Upstairs (some things upstairs). Call 334-0737 for details.

Name Change Hearing

Dated July 14, 2021

12:20 p.m.

Montana Nineteenth

Judicial District Court,

Lincoln County.

In the matter of the Name Change of Jonni Rey Rios.

Cause No.: V-21-135

Order Setting Hearing

This court orders:

Name Change Hearing

The hearing on the Petition for Name Change filed in

this case is set for:

· Date: 8/30/2021

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Place: Lincoln County

Courthouse.

Published July 28,

August 4, 11, and 18

by The Montanian.