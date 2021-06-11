COMMUNITY CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction
Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,
all phases. 293-1033
Property Improvement Specialist
Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.
Chimneys + More
Professional service
affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering
full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389
Professional
Upholstery Services
Custom fitted outdoor,
RV, boat, and antique
furniture slip covers.
Call 293-5196
Outdoor Education
Tutor Available
Covid-19 safe-spacing,
Private lands road tours
Professional instruction
Animal tracking
Spring/Summer birding
Spring/Summer botany
Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist
For more info email:
b_baxter53@yahoo.com
or call 291-2154
Dog Grooming,
The Pooch Place
Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,
26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.
We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with
serious medical issues.
$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.
Call today: 503-509-7182
Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.
Electrician
Recently retired.
Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.
Call Mitch: 602-578-6871
Veterinarian
Westgate Animal Clinic
Dr. Fred Conkel
293-2300 or 295-1234
Dogs and Cats.
Homes for Rent
Tungsten Holdings
Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:
montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.
Call Tungsten Holdings
at 293-3714 for more
information.
For Rent
Bull Lake Rod & Gun
Club Pavilion
Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,
family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.
Call Mark at 295-4994.
Town and Country
Property Management
All properties below:
$40.00 application fee per adult can be paid by cash, check, or money order.
If you cannot make it to
the office in person, our
mailing address is –
317 California Ave.
Libby, MT 59923
Applications will not
be processed without
application fee payment.
148 Mahoney Road
2 bed, 1 bath very cute house with 1 car garage and fenced yard. In town, close to schools. Water and sewer included.
No smoking. Pets on
approval. Available
beginning of August.
293-7559
601 Haschke
4 bed, 3 bath home. $1700/month + utilities, $1700 deposit. $150 pet
deposit. Available July 1.
Month to month lease only. 293-7559
152 Woodland #8
1 bed, 1 bath apartment. $500/month, $500
deposit. Pets upon
approval. Water and
sewer paid by owner.
Available mid-June.
293-7559
36457 Hwy 2 South, Apt B
Studio for rent soon,
full kitchen and bath.
All utilities included.
No smoking. Pets upon approval. Available mid-July. 293-7559
505 E. 10th St. Rainbow #4
1 bed, 1 bath apartment. Located in downtown
area, easy access to shops and restaurants. One small pet upon approval. End of June. 293-7559
505 E. 10th St. Rainbow #5
Quaint 1 bed, 1 bath apartment. Great for
those just starting out or looking for something small. Available beginning of July. 293-7559
515 E. 8th St. Libby
3 bed 1 bath, quiet
complex. Includes water and sewer. Equipped
with electric cadet
wall heaters. No Pets,
No Smoking. 293-7559
420 E 3rd C
1bed, 1bath $775 month, $775 deposit. Available mid-June. 600 sq ft. Built in 2018. Granite counter tops, washer/dryer hook-ups, Electric Heat, Water/Sewer/Garbage Included.
No pets. No smoking.
293-7559
Yard Sale
6/10 & 6/11 8 a.m.– 2 p.m
At 130 Forest Ave.
Kid’s clothes, etc.
Roommate Wanted
Seeking roommate.
Prefer elderly gentleman, but willing to consider any age/gender with
compatible personality. $350/month includes
utilities. $350 deposit. Also willing to relocate to become roommate
at alternate location.
334-0737.
Lawn Mower Wanted
Looking to buy a used mower for $100. Must start easily and good condition. 295-9076
For Sale Ruger
Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.
5 to 25 optics. $1,600.
334-4057.
For Sale
Portable “Buddy Heater.”
Great for RV and tent camping, uses 1 lb propane bottles, 2 settings up to 9,000BTU. Will heat up to 200 sq ft. No electric or battery required. Paid $99, asking $40. 295-9511
For Sale
Attention Princess House Collectors: 18a dorable lead crystal animals from “Precious Pets” series. Keep as gift for yourself, give collection to someone special, or gift one at a time. Paid over $20 each, asking $100 for entire set, OBO. 295-9511.
For Sale
Be prepared for
rendezvous.
50 cal Kentucky rifle.
Purchased at Cabelas in South Dakota. Still in
original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511
For Sale
Gold – bags of paydirt. $25. 291-3283
Cabinet Mountain
Home Care
Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.
Starting wage $10.50.
Call 406-293-4600
Achievements
Achievements is looking to fill a management
position within Group Home care.
Seeking dedicated, caring professionals with
management skills.
Apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.
Starts at $14/hr.
Achievements
Achievements, Inc is now hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts. We are looking for dedicated, caring professionals who have a driver’s license and can pass random drug tests. On-site training.
Applications are available at 104 Mineral Ave.
Sign-on bonus.
Opportunity
Helper needed.
Will teach house painting—also learn Real Estate Investing. 293-7424
Public Notice
Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about
asbestoses call the
Asbestos Resource
Program, 406-291-5335.