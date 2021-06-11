COMMUNITY CLASSIFIEDS

Home Construction

Call construction, Senior discounts. New, remodel, roofs, decks, concrete, paint, drywall, tile,

all phases. 293-1033

Property Improvement Specialist

Fire-wise fuel reduction, road building, ATV trails, etc., all phase excavation work. 406-283-1296.

Chimneys + More

Professional service

affordable rates. Chimney sweeping. Offering

full-service inspection, cleaning, and repair of wood or pellet stoves and chimneys. 291-5389

Professional

Upholstery Services

Custom fitted outdoor,

RV, boat, and antique

furniture slip covers.

Call 293-5196

Outdoor Education

Tutor Available

Covid-19 safe-spacing,

Private lands road tours

Professional instruction

Animal tracking

Spring/Summer birding

Spring/Summer botany

Fun combinations of all with Forester-Biologist

For more info email:

b_baxter53@yahoo.com

or call 291-2154

Dog Grooming,

The Pooch Place

Great rates, 10-years of grooming experience,

26-years as a Veterinarian Technician.

We offer special rates for elderly on fixed income and/or people with

serious medical issues.

$10-Full Groom, $5-Baths, costs waived in certain circumstances.

Call today: 503-509-7182

Located at 30270 U.S. Hwy 2 Libby.

Electrician

Recently retired.

Looking for any electrical jobs you need done.

Call Mitch: 602-578-6871

Veterinarian

Westgate Animal Clinic

Dr. Fred Conkel

293-2300 or 295-1234

Dogs and Cats.

Homes for Rent

Tungsten Holdings

Stop by 809 Mineral Ave. or email:

montana@tungstenholdings.com for rental application.

Call Tungsten Holdings

at 293-3714 for more

information.

For Rent

Bull Lake Rod & Gun

Club Pavilion

Water, electricity, private dock, bathroom facilities, perfect for weddings,

family gatherings and weekend get-a-ways.

Call Mark at 295-4994.

Town and Country

Property Management

All properties below:

$40.00 application fee per adult can be paid by cash, check, or money order.

If you cannot make it to

the office in person, our

mailing address is –

317 California Ave.

Libby, MT 59923

Applications will not

be processed without

application fee payment.

148 Mahoney Road

2 bed, 1 bath very cute house with 1 car garage and fenced yard. In town, close to schools. Water and sewer included.

No smoking. Pets on

approval. Available

beginning of August.

293-7559

601 Haschke

4 bed, 3 bath home. $1700/month + utilities, $1700 deposit. $150 pet

deposit. Available July 1.

Month to month lease only. 293-7559

152 Woodland #8

1 bed, 1 bath apartment. $500/month, $500

deposit. Pets upon

approval. Water and

sewer paid by owner.

Available mid-June.

293-7559

36457 Hwy 2 South, Apt B

Studio for rent soon,

full kitchen and bath.

All utilities included.

No smoking. Pets upon approval. Available mid-July. 293-7559

505 E. 10th St. Rainbow #4

1 bed, 1 bath apartment. Located in downtown

area, easy access to shops and restaurants. One small pet upon approval. End of June. 293-7559

505 E. 10th St. Rainbow #5

Quaint 1 bed, 1 bath apartment. Great for

those just starting out or looking for something small. Available beginning of July. 293-7559

515 E. 8th St. Libby

3 bed 1 bath, quiet

complex. Includes water and sewer. Equipped

with electric cadet

wall heaters. No Pets,

No Smoking. 293-7559

420 E 3rd C

1bed, 1bath $775 month, $775 deposit. Available mid-June. 600 sq ft. Built in 2018. Granite counter tops, washer/dryer hook-ups, Electric Heat, Water/Sewer/Garbage Included.

No pets. No smoking.

293-7559

Yard Sale

6/10 & 6/11 8 a.m.– 2 p.m

At 130 Forest Ave.

Kid’s clothes, etc.

Roommate Wanted

Seeking roommate.

Prefer elderly gentleman, but willing to consider any age/gender with

compatible personality. $350/month includes

utilities. $350 deposit. Also willing to relocate to become roommate

at alternate location.

334-0737.

Lawn Mower Wanted

Looking to buy a used mower for $100. Must start easily and good condition. 295-9076

For Sale Ruger

Ruger Precision, 6.5 Creedmoor with Vortex.

5 to 25 optics. $1,600.

334-4057.

For Sale

Portable “Buddy Heater.”

Great for RV and tent camping, uses 1 lb propane bottles, 2 settings up to 9,000BTU. Will heat up to 200 sq ft. No electric or battery required. Paid $99, asking $40. 295-9511

For Sale

Attention Princess House Collectors: 18a dorable lead crystal animals from “Precious Pets” series. Keep as gift for yourself, give collection to someone special, or gift one at a time. Paid over $20 each, asking $100 for entire set, OBO. 295-9511.

For Sale

Be prepared for

rendezvous.

50 cal Kentucky rifle.

Purchased at Cabelas in South Dakota. Still in

original box. Paid $750. Asking $550. 295-9511

For Sale

Gold – bags of paydirt. $25. 291-3283

Cabinet Mountain

Home Care

Part-time. Libby, Troy, Happy’s Inn area.

Starting wage $10.50.

Call 406-293-4600

Achievements

Achievements is looking to fill a management

position within Group Home care.

Seeking dedicated, caring professionals with

management skills.

Apply at 104 Mineral Ave. Sign-on bonus.

Starts at $14/hr.

Achievements

Achievements, Inc is now hiring Direct Service staff for all shifts. We are looking for dedicated, caring professionals who have a driver’s license and can pass random drug tests. On-site training.

Applications are available at 104 Mineral Ave.

Sign-on bonus.

Opportunity

Helper needed.

Will teach house painting—also learn Real Estate Investing. 293-7424

Public Notice

Libby and Troy fall within a current EPA superfund site involving asbestos contamination. For more information about results of a property or general information about

asbestoses call the

Asbestos Resource

Program, 406-291-5335.