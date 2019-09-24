COMMUNITY COLLAGE

4-H Christmas bazaar

A wonderful turnout for Troy’s 4-H Christmas bazaar. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian.

Ladies night outs at V Nives

Libby locals, Tracy Lauer and Cathryn Fennessy, enjoy ladies night by relaxing in one of Libby’s newest shops, V Nives. Photo by Moira Blazi, The Montanian.

‘Tis the season for bells

The holidays are here and the Kootenai Valley Bells are ready to spread their musical cheer. Photo by moira Blazi, The Montanian.

Joyful grinches

“Legion Grinch Gang” sings Christmas carols at Libby’s Christmas tree lighting. Photo by Moira Blazi, the Montanian.