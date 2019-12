Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Festival Gala

A great turn out for at the Festival Gala on Saturday, Dec. 14. from left to right: Tracy McNew, Stephanie Shaw, Viktoriya Smith and Naomi Garrison. Photo by Zach McNew, The Montanian

Libby’s new wayfinding signs

New wayfinding signs were installed around Libby on the weekend of Dec. 13. From left to right: Tina Oliphant, Leroy Thom, Myranda Cravens, Kim Peck, Liz Whalen, Brian Zimmerman, Brent Teske, & Mandy Bell. Photo courtesy of Myranda Cravens.