COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Carousel Roller Rink hosts Super Hero skate

Libby’s Carousel Roller Rink hosted a Super Hero skate party recently. To see upcoming skate times and events, check out their Facebook page. Photo courtesy of Carousal Roller Rink.

Kids in the Kitchen

Right: It has been a wonderful beginning for 2020 at the Gracious Table. Kids in the Kitchen creating beautiful Chinese recipes. Photo courtesy of Gracious Table.

Yaak Valley Ceramics visits students

Chris Oster from Yaak Valley Ceramics came and taught the Yaak Elementary School students how to make pinch pots. Photo courtesy of Yaak Elementary School.