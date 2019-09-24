COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Medical Mentorship program with LHS

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center partners with Libby High School for a Medical Mentorship Program to help students try their hand at healthcare jobs. Kylie and Allie smile on their first day working with the Imaging team. Photo courtesy of CPMC

Local senator visits Washington, DC for USMCA

State Senator Mike Cuffe (middle) from Eureka visited the White House on Wednesday, Jan. 29 for the signing of the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. Local, Paul Bunn, hosted coffee at the Venture Inn in Cuffe’s honor and watched President Trump sign the deal on live TV. Photo courtesy of Senator Daines’s office.

LHS donates Future Logger onesies

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center employees (middle and right) thank Libby Public Schools (represented by their superintendent, left) for donating “Future Logger” onesies to newborn babies. Photo courtesy of CPMC.

CPMC

Surgical Tech gains certificate

Denna Hutchison, a

Surgical Tech at CPMC shows off her

newly earned certification for Flexible Endoscopic reprocessing (GI scope). Photo courtesy of Kate Stephens