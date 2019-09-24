COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Alice in Wonderland

The Pitiful Players will present “Alice in Wonderland” at the Libby Care Center on Thursday Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this sneak peek performance of their upcoming show. Photo courtesy of Keith Myers.

Fun at the Libby Senior Citizen’s Center

Left: Members play dominoes at the Libby Senior Center, L to R: Linda Shirley, Maggie Valerio, Jean Buhl, and Marvel Thompson. Right: “Kitchen Angels,” Cora Lee Bache an Deby Fehrs. Photos by Moira Blazi, The Montanian.

Free coffee tasting held at the Library

On Friday Feb. 7 the Lincoln County Library in Libby hosted a Coffe Tasting along with Aunt T’s Coffee Corner. Event goers learned techniques for brewing the perfect coffee, how to store beans, and the difference between various coffee styles. Photos by McKenzie Williams, The Montanian.

Libby Logger students support Heart Health

This is just a handful of the many Loggers who went red on Feb. 14 in support of Women’s Heart Health Month and to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Photo courtesy of Libby Loggers Publications.