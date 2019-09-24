COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Spring time chimes

Have you ever seen a windchime this big? Photo courtesy of Ace Home Center

Lil’ Super Bee

Paisley Jacobson proudly poses with the Super Bee she got to take home for the third time from her preschool class taught by Miss Jess and Miss Angie. Photo by Charlie Mizenberg

Kootenai Kiwanis

Bernie Cassidy from Lincoln County Community Foundation presents Jean Steele, President of

Kootenai Kiwanis a check of $1300.00 to help support the annual Lincoln County Stand Down. Over 400 students in the Troy and Libby communities

received free school supplies at the Stand Down last year. Photo courtesy of Kootenai Kiwanis

Spring cleaning on the trails in Kootenai Forest

Spring Updates from the Three Rivers Ranger District: “Our crews are out starting to improve trails – Trail #2 Old Highway 2 Interpretive Trail was cleared on Feb. 14. This trail offers great views of the Kootenai River,

surrounding mountains, and provides history lessons through interpretive signs. The trial only gains 300 feet in elevation, so it is a great family friendly outdoor opportunity.” Photos courtesy of U.S. Forest Service Kootenai

National Forest.

Alice at home away from home

The pitiful players perform ”Alice in Wonderland” for the residents at Home Away from Home February 27. The show will be presented in Libby on March 14 at KW Maki Theatre and March 22 at the Dome. Admission is free. Photo courtesy of Keith Meyers