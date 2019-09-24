COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Local conquers at MSU

Where are they now: Libby High School graduate, Shannon Reny, is now a shining star playing college basketball for Montana State University’s Bobcats team. Reny also made the GNAC academic all conference team. She told The Montanian, “I am loving school and basketball down here at MSU Billings. I am studying Health and Human Performance with a plan to attend physical therapy school after graduation. To make the academic all conference team in the GNAC, a player must be at least in their sophomore season so making this academic all conference team was something I have been looking towards and had as a goal of mine since my freshman year. Having the support of my friends and family back in Libby is incredible. I feel so grateful to have such unbelievable people in my corner!” Photo courtesy of Shi Robison Photography.

Libby school board

recognition

Libby Schools was proud to honor four students this month. These students were recognized for being wonderful examples for others in their classes. Samra Hollingsworth (Kindergarten), Zach Leary (Libby Middle School), Alyssa James (Libby High School), and Capri Farmer (Fourth grade). Photo courtesy of Craig Barringer.

Farmer’s market Irish fair

Juanita Schikora at the Irish fair at Asa Wood the morning of Saturday, March 14. Photo by Tracy McNew, The Montanian.