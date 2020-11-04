COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Troy Halloween festivities fill the streets with fun costumes and happy faces

Left and Middle: Troy Dispatch held a Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday October 31. Right: Swanson Lodge held a Trunk-or-Treat and hay-rides, and more through-out October. Photos by Gabriella Pallister, The Montanian.

Libby Halloween festivities fill the streets with fun costumes and happy faces

Tons of Local Halloween enthusiast were out and about Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Local businesses handed put candy on Mineral Ave. Local churches held Trunk-or-Treating events and residents found great ways to safely disperse candy to trick-or treaters. Photos by Stacy Bender, The Montanian.