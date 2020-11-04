COMMUNITY COLLAGE

Troy Volunteer Ambulance receives generous thank you

While on transport, Troy Volunteer Ambulance received a generous

donation. In a Facebook post TVA wrote, “Well we thought everyone was

hungry so we decided on MODS pizza. As we were all standing there ordering, a very generous stranger went up to the cashier and said “I have 74 dollars to put towards their order” and then he turned and thanked us all for our

service and wished us a Merry Christmas. We were all so blessed by that very awesome act of kindness. The gal making our pizza looked at us and stated that whatever was not covered by the $74 MODS would pick up the rest.”

Photo courtesy of Troy Volunteer Ambulance Facebook page.

Grocery Outlet donates to Libby and Troy Public Schools

Right Photo: Based on nominations received for greater-area schools continuing to go above and beyond to bring a strong educational experience to their students, the Grocery Outlet of Bonner’s Ferry, Ida, donated and delivered boxes of fresh and pre-packaged snack foods for both Libby and Troy Elementary Schools. Photo courtesy of Grocery Outlet Facebook page

Flu Season is officially here,

vaccination encouraged

As National Influenza Vaccination Week (NIVW) came to a close this past weekend, a reminder for those 6 months and older was issued by the Lincoln County Health Department that there’s still time to get vaccinated against flu and be protected during the upcoming season. Vaccination is particularly important for those most vulnerable to developing serious flu complications, including people with certain chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease. During the 2019-20 flu season 9 out of 10 adults hospitalized for flu had at least one reported underlying medical condition.

This year the message is more important than ever given the possibility that both flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will spread over the coming winter. This could place a tremendous burden on our local health care system and potentially result in more illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths than during a regular flu season. The good news is that there is a flu vaccine that is tried and true; proven to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalizations and death. For more information on 2020 Flu Vaccination opportunities in our area please contact your local health care provider or the Lincoln County Health Department at 283-2442.

By Stacy Bender, The Montanian.

CWD results continue to come in from

general big game

season in Montana

With general big game season over in Mont., the primary surveillance effort for chronic wasting disease is complete, although results are still coming in. From July 1 through Dec. 3, testing has detected 134 positive cases so far.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks employees have processed more than 7,000 samples. Since 2017, FWP has sampled 17,960 deer, elk and moose co bined statewide, with 316 positives. This season, CWD-positive animals detected in hunting districts 309, 314, 326, 320, and 622. The average testing turn-around time was seven days this year, as opposed to 19 days last year. Moose samples took significantly longer to test than deer and elk, both because samples had to be shipped to Colorado State University and because the test for moose is a bit different and is more labor and time intensive. “This year, with the covid pandemic, we had more logistical challenges than normal, but overall the sampling went well,” said Ken McDonald, FWP wildlife division administrator. “We were able to get hunters their sample results quicker by utilizing the new

testing capabilities of the Montana Department of Livestock’s diagnostic lab in Bozeman. We have really appreciated their help, as have hunters. Hunters can tap into an excellent resource about CWD in Montana on the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/CWD. Here hunters can access interactive maps, information on how or where to submit samples, and to check their test results. CWD is a 100 percent fatal disease that infects members of the deer family, including elk, moose, mule and white-tailed deer. CWD is not a virus, bacteria, or fungus. It is caused by infectious, mis-folded proteins, called prions, that spread throughout the animal and result in organ damage and eventual death. The disease is slow acting, degenerative, and always fatal. The name comes from the appearance of symptomatic animals, which get very skinny and sick-looking before they die. There is no vaccine or cure for CWD.

There is no known transmission of CWD to humans. However, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that hunters harvesting a deer, elk, or moose from an area where CWD is known to be present have their animal tested for CWD prior to consuming the meat, and to not consume the meat if the animal tests positive.

Submitted by Montana FWP