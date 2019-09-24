COMMUNITY COLLAGE AND LOCAL NEWS

Students of the month

“We recognized three students at our January Board Meeting. These three were selected by staff in each building for their excellence and character. We are proud of the example they set for others in our schools and community.” said Superintendent, Craig Barringer.

Kylie Derryberry (Libby Middle School), Titan Rebo (Plummer Prekindergarten), and Jack Nagle (Libby Elementary School). Photo courtesy of Barringer.

Winter Tracks with LES

This is the 5th grade’s 4th year of Winter Tracks. We go to Timberlane Campground, and spend from 9-2 learning about avalanche awareness, animals and birds of Montana, tree identification, and leave no trace. Last Friday, January 10, my class (Mrs. Thoeny) and Mr. Moe’s classes attended,” said Libby School teacher Jessica Thoeny. Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness hosts the event each year. Photo courtesy of Jessica Thoeny.

Rehabilitee Services team welcomes speech language pathologist

Submitted by

Kate Stephens

Cabinet Peaks Medical Center is thrilled to welcome Allyson Diehl, M.S. CCC/SLP to its Rehabilitative and Speech Therapy Team.

Allyson has been a certified speech language pathologist with the American Speech Language Hearing Association since 1997, and she holds a current license with the Montana Speech Board. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Communication Disorders in 1996 and her Master of Science in Speech Pathology in 1997, both from Minot State University in Minot, ND. Allyson also holds special certifications in Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing, Modified Barium Video Fluoroscopy, and American Sign Language.

Allyson’s primary areas of interests within the field are adult and pediatric swallowing and feeding disorders, cognitive/memory therapy, developmental and language disorders, and communication therapy.

“I lived and worked in multiple settings in Montana, including Sanders County, Missoula, and Kalispell until 2009 when I moved to Boise and worked for St. Luke’s hospital system,” stated Allyson. She has extensive experience working in home health, inpatient care, private practice, and schools, and most recently was the supervisor of rehab services for 2 hospital within the St. Luke’s Health System in Idaho.

“I have family in the area and have been coming to Libby and Troy for 24 years to visit,” Allyson added. “We love the outdoors and Libby fits in with our goal for a great community, work-life balance, and spending time outside.”

Allyson moved to Libby with her husband Joey and their 2 dogs, Lola and Ginger.

Below: New speech language pathologist, Allyson Diehl, M.S. CCC/SLP. Photo courtesy of Kate Stephens.