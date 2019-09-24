COMMUNITY COLLAGE & LOCAL NEWS

“Alice in Wonderland” March 14

The Pitiful Players will present “Alice in Wonderland” this March in Libby and in Troy. On Saturday, March 14, they will perform at the KW Maki Theatre in Libby. Then, on Saturday March 21 they will be in Troy at the Lincoln Theatre before headed back to Libby at the Dome Theatre on Sunday, March 22. All shows are at 7 p.m., and all shows are FREE so bring the family. For more information call Keith at 293 9277. Photo courtesy of Keith Meyers.

Rotary’s wine tasting fundraiser

Joe and Stacey Flores were big winners at Rotary’s annual wine tasting fundraiser held on Friday evening, March 6. The couple took home a wheelbarrow filled with lots of donated wine. A rifle was raffled along with baskets and silent and live auction items too. The Rotary Club of Kootenai Valley would like to thank all community members and businesses who sponsored, donated to, and attended the event. Money raised each year benefits the club’s local projects including their kid’s fishing derby, Missoula Children’s Theatre, trunk or treat, youth leadership camp, scholarships, and more. Photo courtesy of Carol Oedewaldt.

CPMC’s new equipment

Left to right: Kimberlee Rebo, RN, BSN, CMSRN, Acute Care Manager; Tony Rebo, Foundation Vice President; and Kate Stephens, Foundation Executive Director. The three posed with the new Massimo 8 Passport Patient Monitor for the Nursery Department brought in by the Cabinet Peaks Medical Center Foundation Departmental Grant Program. If you have any questions about the Foundation, or would like to contribute to this or other Foundation campaigns, please contact Kate Stephens at kstep@cabinetpeaks.org or 283-7140. Photo courtesy of Kate Stephens.

Hunting and fishing license changes for 2020, effective March 1

Submitted by Montana Fish, Wildlife, & Parks

As the current license year is winding down, hunters and anglers can look for a few immediate changes for the coming year.

The new license year starts on March 1, which means that is the day you can buy your 2020 hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses.

The deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.

Hunters should keep a couple of things in mind as they look to the application process for this year.

First, this will be the first year that hunters will be able to apply for all their permits and special licenses at the same time. In the past, those application periods were separate due to the massive amount of work Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks had to do to enter paper applications. This year, all applications will be done online or electronically at an FWP office.

Another change hunters need to be aware of is the switch to regular paper for licenses, permits and carcass tags. In the past, hunters who applied online waited for their carcass tags to come in the mail. Now they’ll be able to print them off at home.

The process is pretty simple: If you’re purchasing a general elk or deer license or perhaps a sportsman license, you can do it online; at the conclusion of your purchase you’ll have one opportunity to print your carcass tags.

If you’re applying for a special license or permit, you will need to have a valid email address. If you’re successful in the drawing, you will receive an email with a link to follow to print your carcass tag one time.

The switch from the old license paper to regular paper will be more convenient for customers, who can complete their license application and purchase immediately in the comfort of their own home. The change to online or digital applications will allow for more accurate and quicker drawings. This year hunters who apply for elk and deer permits will know if they were successful two weeks after the deadline.