COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS

Hope is the one thing that can help us get through the darkest or time; Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness. Let your hopes, not your hurts, shape your future. If you can’t figure out your purpose, figure out your passion; for your passion will lead you right into your purpose.” These and other words of hope written by the Libby Middle and High School Choir students were read during the programs first concert of the 2020-21 schoolyear on Wednesday evening, March 24.

2021

Libby Schools

Middle

&

High School

Combined

Choir

Judy Cannon (2nd from L) reached a remarkable milestone this past October, recording her 3,000th workout with Curves, a women’s fitness facility located at 319 Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Becoming duly crowned and receiving her certificate of achievement had been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions then still in place at the time. But this past Saturday, March 27, Canon was joined by a few Curve members who have also achieved quite notable status over their years of working out—quite often together.

From left to right: Pat Elliot, Cannon, Linda Phillips and Barb Magone. These four ladies have been dedicated to their health routine at Curves for a collective 65 years. Elliot, Phillips and Magone have each claimed their 2,000th mile-marker and will likely not be far behind Cannon in joining the “3,000” Club one day, too.

Those wishing to learn more about the programs offered at Curves may do so by calling 293-8932 to set up a free consultation. (Photo by Stacy Bender)

Volunteer Road Crew hits Pipe Creek Road

Answering a call-out to community available for help in cleaning up the stretch of Pipe Creek Road in Libby from Hwy 37 to the Lincoln County landfill— 66 bags of trash, some metal debris and even a few tires were

collected and secured this past Sunday afternoon to be delivered to the dump when it reopened again on Monday, March 29. The pop-up road crew was organized by Junior Beardsley of Libby who had put a call-out on social media this past week when the stretch of road, notorious for unsightly

debris, had motivated him to “do something about it.” The all-volunteer crew worked from noon to approximately 3:00 p.m. in gathering the

garbage while the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office made sure everyone

remained safe along their route. “If anything, it’s a great reminder to folks to please check that our loads are secure before transporting them to the dump. It would certainly help with lessening the amount of debris along this stretch and our highways, too,” Beardsley shared.

(Photo Courtesy of Shirley Bender)