COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS

LHS Track & Field leaps to State

Libby High School Junior Madison Caruthers placed Third for Long Jump at last weekends Track and Field meet held at Libby High School on Friday, April 9. Caruthers 14.4 feet and broke her personal

record.

Photo courtesy of Brittany Scott

Mark your calendrer for the upcoming

LHS Track & Field Meet

Libby Invitational will be held on Saturday April 17 starting at

11 a.m.

For more LHS

activities visit

libbyschools.org

“Pick Up Sticks” Day at City of Troy Museum Visitors Center

On Saturday, April 17 at 9 a.m. the City of Troy is seeking community volunteers.

Be a part of Earth Day, and plant a tree with the City and help get the Troy Museum and surrounding area ready for Summer.

Lunch will be provided at 12 p.m. Enjoy hotdogs, chips, dessert, and a drink.

Please wear comfortable clothing, shoes, and bring some work gloves. Social distancing will be encouraged.

In Loving Remembrance at Libby Cemetary…

A special coin left and acknowledged at Libby Cemetery this past week:

“Many thanks to the person who stopped by to visit my brother, Kevin, who drowned while fighting forest fires in Idaho in 1989. The quarter you left on Kevin’s headstone informs my family that you were a part of his fire team, and that you were with him when he died. “

—Kyle Yeager

A Penny left means the person stopped by to visit.

A Nickel left means the person trained with the deceased.

A Dime left means the person served with the deceased.

A Quarter left means the person was with the deceased when he died.

Baseball Camp with the Libby Loggers at Lee Gehring Field

All area youth softball and baseball players are welcomed to your local Legion Players at Lee Ghering field on Saturday, May 1.Drills and instruction for all age levels will be held with camp stations focusing on throwing, catching, fielding, hitting and pitching. Pre-registration for camp is $20 per child, $15 for each additional child.

Same day registration will be $25 for one child, $20 for each additional child. Every camper receives a t-shirt. Early registration is encouraged to ensure proper sizing.

Visit libbyloggers.com for more information and access to registration forms. Or Contact

Kelly Morford – 291-1564

morfordk@libbyschools.org.

Lincoln County Community

Softball Seeking Season Teams

Start building your softball team now! The Lincoln County Community Softball League is seeking 2021 teams.

Season play will begin on June 9 and run through the beginning of August..

Fees are $275 fee per team. Each team should plan not have a minimum of 10 players ready for the season.

LCCS is a co-ed League welcoming players from Libby, Troy, Sanders,

Noxon and all surrounding areas.

All games are played at J. Neils Park on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

After last year’s COVD-cancellations, the LCCS league is ready to play ball!

Contact Bobby at 283-1644 for more information.