COMMUNITY HAPPENINGS

2020 Montana Individual

Income Tax Return Deadlines

Extended to May 17, 2021

The May 17 deadline is in keeping with the new federal filing deadline announced on March 17. (See Page 7 for details)

The Department of Revenue advises that the American Rescue Plan Act excludes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000.

Those who have already filed their federal and Montana tax returns do not have to amend their returns. But those who

received unemployment benefits in 2020 and have not yet filed should follow the revised instructions for their Montana

return at MTRevenue.gov.

The Department of Revenue also reminds

taxpayers:

It could take up to 90 days to process refunds for some taxpayers due to security measures taken against identity theft and fraud. Taxpayers can check the status of their refund at MTRevenue.gov.

Electronic filing is the safest and fastest way to file your return and get your refund as quickly as possible.

For those who worked remotely in Montana during any part of 2020, income earned while working in the state is taxable in Montana.

Any taxpayers who move after filing their Montana returns should keep their mailing address current with the department to avoid any delays in receiving their refund or correspondence from the department.

*Deadlines for quarterly estimated

payments of 2021 income taxes have not changed.

Troy’s Old Fashioned 4th of July receives monetary boost for 2021 fireworks display

Pictured Below:

Susie Taylor, President/Director and Tearsa Kidwell, Vice President, of the Troy Chamber of Commerce receive a $1000.00 check donation from the Venture Inn and Country Inn.

The Venture Inn was represented by Troy Douthit, Manager of the Venture Inn and Country Inn, Cheri Meyer,

Director of Marketing and Paul Bunn, Owner of the Venture Inn and Country Inn.

The donation was made for the fireworks display to be held at Troy’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration this coming Summer.

Troy’s fourth of July celebrations date back over 112 years to 1909.

Current plans for this year’s event are to have fresh food booths and vendors offering pies, breads, cakes, and take-home food.

Local artists will have paintings, metal work, woodworking projects and glass works for sale.

Several local musical groups will also be performing and a fishing pond and ball pit for younger generations will be staged at the event.

The Troy Chamber is also planning a large parade with a variety of attractions for all ages.

Topping it off the 2021 Celebration will be one of the finest fireworks

displays annual event goers have ever seen.

2021 Libby High School

Prom Royalty Court

The 2021 Libby High School Senior Prom was held this past

Saturday evening, March 20, at the Memorial Events Center.

This year’s Royal Court pictured above from top to bottom:

2021 King and Queen, Tucker Masters and Jessical Cunningham

Phillip Schnakenberg and McKenna Mcknulty

Michael Hollingsworth and Aren James

Kellen Rausch and Sophie Davis