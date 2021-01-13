COMMUNITY NEWS

Libby High School students explore written art of “Offering Advice”
Advice From a
Rainbow Trout
Show your true colors.
Don’t trust everything you see,
even if it looks trusting.
Know when and when not to open your mouth.
Stay away from your enemies.
Be thankful for cool and clean waters.
by Annika Thorstenson
Advice From an Elephant
Stand tall and stand out
Always cherish your memories
Stay loyal to your family
Make a big first impression
Protect those you love
Leave your mark…or footprint
Live life large!
by Jessica Cunningham
Advice From a Cat
Take care of yourself.
Sleep when you are tired and
eat when you are hungry,
Keep yourself healthy and allow love in your life.
Lastly, stand up for yourself and
don’t let other people control you.
by Kelsey Johnson
Advice From a Wildflower
Be confident in yourself, but be wild too.
Share your beauty and kindness with others.
Stand tall and proud.
Open up to others.
Enjoy the little things in life.
by Gabby Fantozzi
Advice From a Bear
Look to the trees for a scratch.
Salmon is your meal, treat them like it.
Be burley; people won’t mess with you.
Berries are the bomb for summer snacks
If you run, run fast and for little time.
Mess with the Babies, you get the Momma.
by Vance Ward
Advice From a Sloth
Slow down, take your time.
Get plenty of rest.
Climb high like your expectations.
Relax your mind.
Always hang on tight,
don’t ever let others pull you down!
Never let go of what you love.
Get a grip!
by Krystal Pena
Advice From a Cow
Milk a Good Life for yourself.
When someone tips you over, just get back up.
Moo-ve the toxic people out of your life.
Just because your patterns or spots are different from everyone elses, doesn’t mean you’re useless.
No matter the size of your udders, A to DD, they’re beautiful.
Live your life to the fullest, cause one day you’ll be slaughtered.
by Mekenna McNulty
Advice From a Chihuahua
Be confident.
Never be afraid to let your voice be heard.
See the world from a different angle.
Protect what you love.
Remember to take it easy.
Enjoy the little things.
by Ruby Martin