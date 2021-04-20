COMMUNITY NEWS

2021 Trout (& Salmon) Winners

“We had a pretty good turnout this year,” shared event organizers of the 2021 Koocanusa Resort & Marina Trout & Salmon Derby. “One hundred boats and 277 people. The trout were good-sized this year, as well. Thought the salmon are very deep right now, so it seemed the only salmon that were biting were the small ones on top of the water.”

Pictured from Left to Right, Trout Winners: 1st Place, Rocky Kramer, 10 lbs 4 oz, $1,551 prize; 5th Place, Pat Woodward, 8 lbs 6 oz, $266.00; 6th Place, Garrett Gassett, 8 lbs 5 oz, $177; 4th Place, Marc McCully, 8 lbs 8 oz, $443; 3rd Place, John Patterson, 9 lbs 1 oz, $887.00; 2nd Place, Kenny Breeden, 9 lbs 6 oz, $1,108.

(Not Pictured) Salmon Winners: 1st Place, Susan Peters, 3 lbs 2 oz, $554; 2nd place, Jeff Whitney, 2 lbs 9 oz, $332.00; 3rd place, Brenda Sturm, 2 lbs 8 oz, $222. Salmon winners are by combined weight. Derby runs with 100% payout.

“It was a fun and interesting derby this year,” shared event organizers. “We sure enjoy putting this derby together and it seems to be growing every year. Thank you to all the people who came out to participate this year!”

Become an

Outdoors Woman

Becoming an

Outdoors-Woman (BOW) introduces women to different outdoor skills such

as fishing, hunting, shooting, archery,

orienteering, camp cooking, kayaking,

and much more.

BOW provides

participants with

information,

encouragement, and hands-on instruction.

BOW offers partial scholarships for women aged 18 years and older who are full-time residents of Montana and who have not previously attended a BOW event. These scholarships enable women to participate in BOW who otherwise may not be able to afford the full registration fee. Recipients may receive only one scholarship in a lifetime.

Visit fwp.mt.gov today for more information.

Summer Classes now open for enrollment!