COMMUNITY NEWS

Celebration for Dr. Brad Black on hold until Spring

Although the Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) is eager to join our neighbors in celebrating

Dr. Brad Black and his service over these many years, CARD’s mission involves the care and protection of our patients and community. With the current steep rise

in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due

to the Delta variant, as well as the very low levels of vaccination in Lincoln County, we feel it would be

inappropriate and dangerous to host a large gathering at this time. In no way do we wish to put our patients at higher risk than they already are due to chronic asbestos related lung disease. Therefore, the retirement party scheduled for September 9 at Riverfront Park has been postponed indefinitely.

We plan to reschedule for some time in the spring when the threat will hopefully be lower. CARD will

certainly keep the public up to date as new plans for

the party come together. Dr. Black has meant so much to so many, it is important to celebrate him and his

accomplishments, however, now is not the time. In the meantime, we urge CARD patients and the public to protect themselves by getting vaccinated for COVID-19, avoiding large gatherings, wearing a mask in public indoor venues, improving ventilation of indoor spaces, and proper handwashing.

Thank you for your understanding.

– Libby Card Clinic

Fast Paced Start for 2021 Libby Logger Golf Team

2021 Libby Logger Golf Team – Courtesy of Head Coach, Dan Rohrer

Update from Libby Logger

Golf Coach, Dan Rohrer

The Logger golf team has been off to a fast and furious start this 2021 season—participating in 3 tournaments in 6 days.

While the younger girls team has been working very hard with the help of Terri Rebo to learn the game and sharpen their skills, the more experienced boys team has been out on the road and hitting the links.

The Meadow Lake tournament in Columbia Falls was our opener, a very challenging course for the first tournament of the year. The boys team recorded a respectable score of 372, strong enough for to secure a second place finish.

Reece Malyevac lead the way with an 88 tied for 6th place. Dylan Buckner shot 91 and landed a 9th place finish. Mason Gotham shot 96, Landon Haddock 100, and

Connor Benson shot 97.

Our next stop was the Browning invitational held at East Glacier. A cold rainy day made for difficult scoring conditions, but the boys hung tough placing 4th overall with a 388 finish. While we had no top 10 finishers at Browning, fairly consistent team scoring was accomplished.

Reece Malyevac 96, Mason

Gotham 92, Dylan Buckner 95,

Landon Haddock, and Thomas Roark 122.

On Monday, August 23, the boys played in Whitefish with good weather and a well conditioned course. The boys placed 3rd with a 365 score—the best team score so far this year. The field was filled with very good players and host team Whitefish broke the 300

barrier scoring a 295.

Reece had a much better day shooting an 82—good enough for a 9th place finish. The other boys were solid with Mason 93, Dylan 91, Landon 99, and Thomas 112.

Our goal is to keep improving and bring this boys team to the State A tournament in Polson come the first of October—I know this team will work hard to get there.

– Coach Rohrer

Invitation to Dedication— Habitat for Humanity House

The new Habitat House built this summer is in completion stages and will be dedicated Saturday morning, September 4, 2021, at the build’s location

at 67 Klatawah Street in Woodway Park at 10:00 a.m.

All interested individuals are invited to attend to

witness what it means to work together to provide

a Libby family with home ownership.

Habitat for Humanity International is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry dedicated to eliminating poverty housing and homelessness from the earth one house at a time. Habitat for Humanity is organized locally and operates in our community through a volunteer affiliate called Kootenai Valley Partners and works with partner families to build a house which is sold to partner families at no profit and financed with affordable, no-interest mortgages. This year’s partner family is Corey Willis, who has put in many long hours of sweat equity to see that her dream of home ownership could come true.

With the help of many volunteers, donations from businesses and individuals, a terrific site and

construction supervisor and volunteer coordinators, Corey and her family will be in a new home this fall.

Come celebrate with us!