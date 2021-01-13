Libby School District #4 Seeking Board Trustees

Libby School District #4 is currently seeking to fill three School Board Trustee vacancies. Each position holds a three-year term commitment.

If you are interested in serving as a Trustee for Libby School District #4, you may obtain the nomination petition forms from the Libby Public Schools Business office at 724 Louisiana Ave.

Forms must be returned by Thursday, March 25, at 3 p.m. For more information please call 293-8813, Extension 1 orc 2.

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, May 4.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Troy Baptist Church

The Troy Baptist Church, located at 725 E. Missoula Avenue, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, February 17th from Noon to 5 p.m.

Those wishing to donate are encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance. Walk-ins are welcome to check on availability but may or may not be able to donate on this date.

To schedule an appointment, please contact Laurie Hicks at 295-5760

LINCOLN RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE SEEKS

PROJECT PROPOSALS FROM PUBLIC

LIBBY, Mont., February 4, 2021 – The Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is seeking proposals for projects that would enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve land health and water quality on the Kootenai National Forest. Over $468,000 has been allocated to RAC projects this year. These funds are made available to Lincoln County through the Secure Rural Schools and Self-determination Act.

The Secure Rural Schools and Self-determination Act provides funding for a variety of activities that benefit federal lands and resources. Title II projects fund work such as watershed restoration, noxious weed abatement, thinning trees, fuels reduction, enhancing recreation sites, and maintaining roads and trails. Individuals, non-profit organizations, and local governments can submit Title II project applications.

Proposal ideas should be directed to each district ranger where the project proposal resides.

All project proposals need to be approved by the district ranger before they are submitted.

New project application forms are available at www.fs.usda.gov/main/pts/home.

The deadline for project proposal submission is April 9, 2021. No late projects or modifications to submitted projects will be accepted after the April 9 date.

The Lincoln Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) will be meeting Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 1:00 pm. At this time the meeting will be held virtually. A link will be provided for the public.

For more information on the Committee or to learn more about the RAC, please contact RAC coordinator, Larona Rebo, at 406-283-7764 or

larona.rebo@usda.gov.

The contact information for each ranger district is below:

Rexford/Fortine Ranger District

Bryan Donner: bryan.donner@usda.gov

949 US Hwy 93 N

Eureka, MT 59917-9550

406-296-2536

Three Rivers Ranger District

Kirsten Kaiser: kirsten.a.kaiser@usda.gov

12858 US Hwy 2

Troy, MT 59935-8750

406-295-4693

Libby Ranger District

Nate Gassmann: nathan.gassmann@usda.gov

12557 MT Hwy 37

Libby, MT 59923-8212

406-293-7773

Free HiSET

Testing at FVCC

The Flathead Valley Community College Adult Education program is offering Montana High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) preparatory classes to Libby area resident and students age 16 and up. The first session of classes begins on Mon., Mar. 8 and runs until Thur., Apr. 15, The second session begins on Mon., Apr. 26 and runs until Thur., June 3.

Classes are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the FVCC Campus in Libby.

Classes will cover five subjects included in the HiSET: reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Additional assistance will be provided to help participants ready themselves for college and/or the workplace.

Pre-registration is required, but there is no fee for this class. Students age 18 and under must meet specific requirements to register. All students must have a valid form of identification issued by the state or federal government.

FVCC in Libby will also be hosting HiSET testing on the following dates: Feb. 12, Feb. 26, Mar. 19, Mar. 26, Apr. 9, Apr. 16. It is not necessary for students age 17 and older to participate in preparatory classes before testing.

Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, at-home testing is also available for some students.

For more information about the HiSET preparation classes, testing dates or at-home testing, call (406) 756-3884 or email jwroble@fvcc.edu.

Free Avalanche

Awareness Course

All are invited to join experienced volunteers and professionals from the David Thompson Search and Rescue (DTSAR) Barn for a free avalanche awareness class on Saturday, February 20.

Those interested are asked to meet at the DTSAR barn in Libby at 7 a.m. that morning.

If you prefer or do not need to caravan, please be at the Turner Mountain Ski Area parking lot at 8 a.m. to meet up with the class.

Those wishing to then transport themselves to the top of Turner Mountain via personal snowmobile are welcome to do so.

The chair lift will also be available for anyone who wishes to ride to the top of the mountain for this training event.

Anyone who brings their skiis to class is welcome to ride the chair and will receive a free ski pass for the remainder of the day once the class is finished.

It is recommended that all participants first go online to avalanche.org, follow the cues to the educational links found there, and explore as much content as possible prior to attending this class.

DTSAR will be conducting an overview of avalanche awareness, survival tactics, and rescue methods.

All participants will be engaged in snow-pit training, transceiver training, probing, and shoveling techniques.

Avalanche dog demonstrations will also be a part of this class.

For more information please contact Terry Crooks at 293-1618.