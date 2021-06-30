LOCAL NEWS

Wing Regional Cancer Support –

$68,300 raised in 2021, and still counting

Below: Gwen Allen, Owner of Yaak River Tavern who has supported Wings for years by hosting the annual auction, and dinner and Joanne Linehan, long-time supporter.

Rainy Roth and Shelley Anderson – Wings

volunteers of Troy.

Above left: Motorcycle run winners Rob Laude (3rd place, Owl Carving donated by Bongo Love), Paula and Brenna Paasch (representing 50/50 winner Chuck Riley), Steve Burch, (1st place, 1/2 day Pontoon Boat Rental + Rooms and Dinner

at the Venture Inn donated by Paul Bunn) and

Ben White III (2nd place, Die Hard Charger donated by NW Motorsports/Ace).

Above right: Hunter and Jill Rooney with three-year garage sale total.

Above: Clowns

and volunteers of

the 2021 “Fill the Bucket” fundraising event held on

June 11 in both

Libby and Troy.

“Wings 2021 has been a huge success so far,” reported Karen Stickney, Lincoln County Coordinator for Wings Regional Cancer Support. After the pandemic put a stop to most fundraising in 2020, the group was a little nervous about what events would be appropriate and how successful they might be as this year began to take shape and communities worked towards a new semblance of normal.

The Yaak Wings Benefit kicked things off on May 15 this year, fueling a remarkable start and raising over $47,000 in one evening. This was a record amount for the Yaak volunteers who have consistently led the pack in fundraising for Wings each year. Many thanks go out to Gwen Allen and her crew at the Yaak River Tavern who have hosted the event the last several years. It is a huge undertaking with so many people working behind the scenes that we cannot name everyone. However, Wings would like to recognize Larry and Sandy Miller and their dedicated group of volunteers who did a stellar job of organizing this year’s “outdoor event” that allowed for fun and social distancing. “And thank you to the Yaak community who continually surprise us with their generosity.”

One week later, a Yard sale organized by 11-year-old Hunter Wood Rooney of Libby and great-grandson of Lincoln Country Wings Chapter Co-Founder, Connie Wood. This was Hunter’s third Wings event (he had missed last year for obvious reasons). When his grandmother, Dianna Rooney, had passed away from cancer he wanted to do something in her memory and came up with the idea of raising money for Wings. He raised almost $1,400 in 2018, then $5300 in 2019. Then set a goal this year to reach a three-year total of $10,000. This year’s sale brought $5800 bringing the grand total to $12,400. When asked about next year, Hunter said he may be looking to plan something different but wants to continue his fundraising efforts.

On May 29, the Wings Motorcycle Poker Run rumbled on a scenic tour from registration at The Switchback in Libby to the Yaak, to Troy, and back again. Event coordinators Dee Teske and Jule Mason were excited to see over 100 participants from as far away as Washington and Idaho in attendance, a record for the event. This year the Poker Run raised over $3500, a portion of which came from the generosity of Chuck Riley, winner of the 50/50 raffle for $740 donated ½ of those monies back to Wings and ½ to Paula Paasch for her Kayla’s Ride fundraiser in memory of her daughter.

“Fill the Bucket” then took to the streets on Friday, June 11. Designed to replace the Wings Walk of years past, this event was started in 2019. “We appreciate Pizza Hut in Libby and Trojan Lanes in Troy who allowed volunteers to set up tents in their parking lots for motorists to stop by with donations,” said Stickney. “There are so many people who make these fundraisers successful time after time. This I would like to give an extra ‘shout-out’ to Joanne McBride and Peggy Craver of Libby and Rainy Roth of Troy for their work in ‘keeping the train on the tracks’ during some difficult circumstances. We are so happy to report that the combined efforts of Libby and Troy have at this point raised over $12,000, with donations still coming in.”

Our last anticipated event of the 2021 year will be the Yaak Wings Walk on Saturday, August 28. Roberta Deneau is the dynamo who started this walk almost ten years ago. She and her band of loyal walkers, some of whom walk 30 plus miles, raised over $15,000 in 2021 despite the pandemic at play. Those interested in participating or who may wish to make a pledge to this event may contact Roberta through the “Yaak Wings Walkers” Facebook page.

We cannot thank the Libby, Troy, and Yaak communities (and so many places between} for their ongoing support of Wings Regional Cancer Support – Lincoln County. We are now in our 25th year of fund-raising.

In 2020 alone, Wings gifted $85,000 to 75 cancer patients across Lincoln County for assistance in off-setting bills and expenses associated with cancer treatment. Since inception they have given out $2.9 million dollars in assistive grants.

Those who have missed this year’s events thus far who would like to donate may mail their monetary gifts to Wings, P.O. Box 1160, Libby, MT 59923 or make a direct deposit to Wings at First Montana Bank. Those with questions about Wings Regional Cancer Support – Lincoln County or needing an application for assistance may contact Karen Stickney at 406-293-4380. To learn more please visit www.wingsnwmontana.org.

Submitted by Wings Regional Cancer Support, Lincoln County

Property Appraisal Notices coming your way

Submitted by MT Department of Revenue

HELENA – The Montana Department of Revenue is mailing property classification and appraisal notices to all owners of residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural land properties, showing their market and taxable values for the 2021-2022 two-year valuation cycle.

These notices are not tax bills. They include the department’s determination of market or productivity value for your property and will be used by your county treasurer to determine the property taxes owed.

“It’s important that Montana property owners review this information thoroughly,” said Brendan Beatty, Director of the Montana Department of Revenue. “If property owners wait until property tax bills are sent in November, it will be too late for the department to make corrections or adjustments that could impact the value of the property for the 2021 tax year. So please review the notice as soon as possible and contact us if you have questions.”

Forest land notices mailed are for years 2021-2026, as forest land is valued every six years.

If property owners disagree with the department’s determination of value for their property, they may submit a Request for Informal Classification and Appraisal Review (called Form AB-26) within 30 days of the date on their notice. Owners can electronically submit the form, download it, and find more information at MTRevenue.gov.

The public can find contact information for local Department of Revenue field offices by visiting MTRevenue.gov/Contact or by calling (406) 444-6900, or Montana Relay at 711 for hearing impaired.