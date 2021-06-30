LVFD TRAINING, JUNE 24

Above: LVFD members arrive on-scene,

extinguish, then check for pockets of potential flame during a live-fire training at the Libby landfill.

FROM THE CHIEF

“With the 4th of July happening next weekend, I ask first and foremost that everyone enjoy the holiday and your time together,” shared Libby Fire Chief,

Steve Lauer, this past Thursday.

“While celebrating, I also ask you to please remain mindful of the extreme fire danger which can come with heat waves like we are currently experiencing.

Please remember—you are liable

for the your own fires.

Have fun and be safe out there!”

LVFD is currently 26 members strong. Those interested in volunteering my acquire more

information on the criteria to do so by calling

the firehouse at 293-9217.

Right: Assistant Fire Chief, Scott Beagle, watches for his crew called to suffocate the flames of a controlled motorhome fire on Thursday evening, June 24. (All photos by Stacy Bender)

On Thursday evening, June 24, members of the Libby Volunteer Fire

Department converged at the City of Libby landfill for routine training.

Members of the department meet every Thursday night for various types of

training and certification— live car-fire training is something the department strives

to accomplish at least a couple of times each year in an effort to be prepared when and

if such circumstances arise in the communities they serve.

“Three of our newest members are driving the trucks tonight,” shared Assistant Fire Chief, Scott Beagle. “Our focus is on communications, operating radios in both in response and while on-scene at a live-fire.”

While the controlled blazes were impressive to hear crackle and roar, more

intriguing was the attention to detail each three-man team of firemen demonstrated while checking every nook, cranny and weld of metal left behind when the flames had been squelched.

Between each audible whine of the

oxygen tanks could be heard directives from the senior LVFD on-line.

The crew demonstrating their drive to protect, serve, and reach back to ensure their legacy of service continues for

generations to come.

To date, LVFD has responded to 60 fire calls within their city and rural district—two of those have been car fires.