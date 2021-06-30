Considered for Grand Animals
Hailey Matthews, Beef, market
William Niemi, Swine, feeder pig
Harmon Evans, Duck, drake, young
Cailin Morgan, Hen, bantam, uncommon breed
Cailin Morgan, Hen, standard size, common breed
Isabella Soileau, Fancy, Jr. doe, under 6 months
Isabella Soileau, Fancy, pen of 3 rabbits
Nicholas Harper, Fur class, Rex
Piper Thompson, Trail Class age 8-12
Nicholas Harper, Trail Class age 13+
I was a little nervous going into my first year on the Fair committee, after not having a fair in 2020. I don’t think any of us knew what to expect. But the 2021 Lincoln County Junior Fair exceeded my expectations. We had a great turnout, with 51 exhibitors and hundreds of exhibits. It was absolutely worth all the work that went into it, and I was so excited to see it all come together. I could not have asked for better people to be on the Fair committee with. “
– Amanda Montgomery
Lincoln County
Junior Fair Organizer
“I am so happy the Junior Fair was
a success! It was incredible to see the amount of volunteers from the community who spent hours setting up, registering kids, judging, taking down, and so much more. I am
beyond grateful for those who helped. The animals portion of the fair went so well. It was exciting to have cows back at the fair this year, and we hope to expand to have even more animal entries and viewing times for the public next year.”
– Kelsey Fox
Lincoln County
Junior Fair Organizer
Grand Champion Awards
Samantha Evans: Fine Arts (2),
Flowers, Performing Arts
Caedence Montgomery: Fine Arts,
Self Determination, Parade, Performing Arts
Vivian Grosch: Fine Arts, Crafts-Kits & Models
Airyana Haugen: Fine Arts
Nicholas Harper: Fine Arts
Jane Morgan: Fine Arts, Crafts, Parade
Sidney Rusdal: Photography, Crafts, Domestic Arts, Woodworking, Self Determination
Warren Paulsen: Crafts-Kits & Models (2)
Jacob Rusdal: Crafts
Laura Morgan: Crafts
Izabelle Paulsen: Domestic Arts,
Food Preservation, Food Preparation, Parade
Cailin Morgan: Domestic Arts, Sewing,
Vegetables, Parade
Allison Evans: Eggs, Parade, Performing Arts
Andie Alsup: Food Preparation
Mercedes Haugen: Food Preparation
Arissa Spencer: Food Preparation
Leah Rusdal: Self Determination
Koehler Holmes: Parade, Performing Arts
Silvia Montgomery: Parade
Hollis Montgomery: Parade
Audrey Haugen: Parade
Mannix Montgomery: Performing Arts
Tiara Foulke: Peforming Arts
Keianna Haugen: Performing Arts