July 28, 2020

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

 

As of July 20, 2020

 

  1. Anderson, Michael James, 47; arrested on July 18, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court.
  2. Burke, Kevin Paul, 43; arrested on July 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Aug. 16, 2020.
  3. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. Lincoln County. $20,000.
  4. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold.
  5. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000.
  6. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000.
  7. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
  8. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000.
  9. Hileman, Thomas Mayfield, 71; arrested on July 11, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, careless driving, no valid driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $75,000.
  10. Johnson, Tyler Ray, 34; arrested on July 18, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Troy City Court.
  11. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. LCDC/Hold.
  12. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000.
  13. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold.
  14. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000.
  15. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000.
  16. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
  17. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County.
  18. Veatch, Jesse Jodean, 43; arrested on July 4, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. Libby City Court. Released on July 14, 2020.
  19. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000.
  20. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000.
  21. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000.

Friday, July 17

3:01 p.m. A caller from the train reported witnessing a passenger in another car drinking alcohol. Their friendship was on the rocks.

 

 

Saturday, July 18

5:04 p.m. Troy called to report a boat fire on the boat ramp at Dorr Skells. Boat is fully engulfed. The incident caused a closedown and lots of burning questions from the Bull Lake community.

 

Sunday, July 19

2:46 p.m. A woman reported her neighbor for attempting to trap her cats and recording her house. The situation had her feline frustrated so she felt the need to call claw-enforcement.

 

Monday, July 20

8:06 p.m. A female caller  reported a male that had been living in the woods near her residence for a couple of weeks. She wasn’t sure if it was Forest Service or private, but either way he was living in poverty on someone else’s property.

 



