All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of July 20, 2020

Anderson, Michael James, 47; arrested on July 18, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. Burke, Kevin Paul, 43; arrested on July 17, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Aug. 16, 2020. Crandall, Brice Woodrow, 37; arrested on June 26, 2020. Charged with two counts of failure to appear. Lincoln County. $20,000. Cunnington, Myron Lloyd, 54; arrested on June 28, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC Hold. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Libby Justice Court. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Graham, Kiethren Monroe, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 44; arrested on Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault-serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hileman, Thomas Mayfield, 71; arrested on July 11, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, careless driving, no valid driver’s license, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $75,000. Johnson, Tyler Ray, 34; arrested on July 18, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Troy City Court. Marciniak, Jackson Anthony, 21; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others and felony hold/commit for outside agency. LCDC/Hold. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. LCDC/Hold. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony custodial interference. Lincoln County. $25,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez Jr, 62; arrested on June 10, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release-bail or bond. Lincoln County. Veatch, Jesse Jodean, 43; arrested on July 4, 2020. Charged with obstructing a peace officer and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. Libby City Court. Released on July 14, 2020. White, Matthew James, 19; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony theft, all others and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $15,000. Wicka, Wyatt Levi, 33; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault-minor injury/physical contact and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $75,000. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Mar. 18, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony assault on a minor, felony sexual assault and felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $70,000.

Friday, July 17

3:01 p.m. A caller from the train reported witnessing a passenger in another car drinking alcohol. Their friendship was on the rocks.

Saturday, July 18

5:04 p.m. Troy called to report a boat fire on the boat ramp at Dorr Skells. Boat is fully engulfed. The incident caused a closedown and lots of burning questions from the Bull Lake community.

Sunday, July 19

2:46 p.m. A woman reported her neighbor for attempting to trap her cats and recording her house. The situation had her feline frustrated so she felt the need to call claw-enforcement.

Monday, July 20

8:06 p.m. A female caller reported a male that had been living in the woods near her residence for a couple of weeks. She wasn’t sure if it was Forest Service or private, but either way he was living in poverty on someone else’s property.