Jail Roster

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of December 28, 2020

Allyn, David Glenn, 63; arrested on Dec. 16, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $50,000. Released on Dec. 23, 2020. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Bessette, Marc J, 39; arrested on Dec. 22, 2020. Charged with felony DUI (refusal). Lincoln County. $15,000. Released on Dec. 23, 2020. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCJC/Adult Probation. Covey, Jared Paul, 40; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Dec. 28, 2020. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $15,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Hollingsworth, Matthew R, 46; arrested on Dec. 26, 2020. Charged with DUI (refusal). Libby City Court. Released on Dec. 27, 2020. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Dec. 5, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI, felony revocation of sentence, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $60,000. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Released on Dec. 21, 2020. Miller, Stephen Douglas, 67; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with sexual assault and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $20,000. Released on Dec. 22, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 24; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony failure to register as offender and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Shoemaker, Tyson Laurence, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. LCDC. $35,000. Simeone, Michael Christopher, 55; arrested on Dec. 15, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Troy City Court. Released on Dec. 21, 2020. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; arrested on Dec. 26, 2020. Charged with eluding, no valid driver’s license, DUI (refusal), operating a vehicle without insurance, suspended driver’s license, and expired registration. Lincoln County. Released on Dec. 27, 2020. Sullivan, Grady Harold, 44; arrested on Dec. 2, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $75,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez JR, 62; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commit LCJC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2021. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Varnum, Seth Philip, 42; arrested on Dec. 20, 2020. Charged with DUI (refusal), felony criminal endangerment, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $35,000. Released on Dec. 21, 2020.

Friday, December 4

2:25 p.m. 911 call reporting neighbor playing music loudly, is vibrating her house.

2:33 p.m. Individual called to report receiving the wrong order at a local pizza restaurant, then the server shut the window on him and threatened to call the police. The caller wanted to report the incident first. Caller was encouraged to call the business and speak with the manager to report the complaint.

Saturday, December 5

1:27 a.m. Caller reporting a yellow lab chasing a moose.

9:26 a.m. An anonymous person called 911 needing the phone number for the emergency room at a local hospital.

5:05 p.m. A female caller reported that one of her residences had been broken into and vandalized.

Sunday, December 6

3:31 p.m. Caller reporting a paint can exploded in the garage, explosion blew out garage door and 3 walls.

Monday, December 7

10:09 p.m. Caller reporting a residence next to hers is playing music so loud that it can be heard in her residence.

Tuesday, December 8

9:00 a.m. Troy dispatch reported a female demanding to speak with an officer, when the officer arrived she refused to speak with him and then claimed she is capable of firing bullets from her body without a gun.

9:09 a.m. Report of theft of multiple firearms and grandmother’s purse from grandparents residence.

Thursday, December 10

8:49 p.m. A caller reported overhearing a male making a drug sale at a local gas station.

Friday, December 11

12:41 a.m. Caller reporting a male figure near her home siphoning gas from vehicle. Caller stated this has been going on for the past two weeks.

2:55 p.m. 911 call from female, did not need help, wanted to just say hello.

6:27 p.m. Male called to report that it smells like someone is burning trash behind his residence

. Saturday, December 12

9:31 a.m. Male in lobby to report that his email and Facebook had been hacked.