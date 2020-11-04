JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of October 26, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. $5,000. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Cooper, Michael Allen, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Yellowstone Court. Erickson, Brenton Ray, 32; arrested on Oct. 22, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Troy City Court. Released on Oct. 22, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Lincoln County. $100,000. Gudmundsen, Leah Verna, 38; arrested on Oct. 23, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Harsh, Steven Herbert, 60; arrested on Oct. 20, 2020. Charged with simple assault. Justice Court. Released on Oct. 20, 2020. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kujala, Joyce E, 29; arrested on Oct. 25, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27; arrested on Sept. 29, 2020. Charged with four counts of criminal trespass to property, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, shoplift, and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $10,500. Released on Oct. 22, 2020. Maggi, Baylee Lane, 24; arrested on Oct. 23, 2020. Libby Justice Court. Released on Oct. 23, 2020. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Miguel Menjivar Cuellar, Wilfred, 24; arrested on Oct. 17, 2020. Border Patrol. Released on Oct. 19, 2020. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Paul, John Hugh, 60; arrested on Oct. 19, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $10,000. Released on Oct. 22, 2020. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Schreiber, Joseph Buckham, 37; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon. LCSO Justice Court. $50,000. Released on Oct. 23, 2020. Steiger Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County.

October 22, 2020

2:56 p.m. Individual in lobby to report finding bones she does not believe belongs to an animal.

3:23 p.m. Individual in lobby with found property that was placed under her gas cap, appears to be drugs.

Tuesday, October 27

4:21 a.m. Male caller reporting that sometime during the night someone broke into his residence and stole his medication.

12:11 p.m. Caller reporting the theft of a political sign.