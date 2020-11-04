JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of November 2, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. $5,000. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $15,000. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Bassett, Dakota Michael, 28; arrested on Oct. 28, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Probation/Justice Court. Released on Oct. 31, 2020. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Cooper, Michael Allen, 35; arrested on Oct. 25, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Yellowstone Court. $10,000. Released on Oct. 27, 2020. Elliot, Neal James, 43; arrested on Oct. 26, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Nov. 24, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Gudmundsen, Leah Verna, 38; arrested on Oct. 23, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Released on Oct. 26, 2020. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Oct. 30, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order and two counts of failure to appear. Lincoln County. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kujala, Joyce E, 29; arrested on Oct. 25, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby City Court. $5,000. Released on Oct. 27, 2020. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $35,000. Released on Oct. 31, 2020. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Released on Oct. 30, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Nelson, Kristin Marie Louise, 40; arrested on Oct. 31, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. DOC. Scheduled to be released on Nov. 3, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Orsborn, Ty Reed, 33; arrested on Oct. 30, 2020. Charged with theft lost or mislaid property. Released on Oct. 30, 2020. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Steiger, Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $30,000. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County.

Saturday, October 31

3:02 p.m. Female in lobby requesting to peak to an officer about her two sons doing “bad things”.

3:43 p.m. Caller reported theft of building materials during the night.

4:05 p.m. Caller reported her neighbor speeding passed her house, revving engine, and spinning tires in front of her residence.

7:52 p.m. Caller reporting that someone broke the mirror on his truck while it was parked down town.

9:25 p.m. Caller reporting that when she returned home this evening someone came into her locked residence and took her dog, nothing else appears to be missing.

Sunday, November 1

12:51 a.m. Caller reporting a male possibly has been drinking riding a bike and crashed and is now in the middle of the road screaming.

10:26 a.m. Caller reporting that the wires to his four wheeler had been cut.

3:56 p.m. Caller reporting he is on his way to the police department to report that he was threatened with a gun while confronting a male.

Monday, November 2

8:01 a.m. Multiple 911 calls for a vehicle fully engulfed in flames at a local coffee vendor.

6:42 p.m. Caller reporting hunters drinking while shooting their guns.

Tuesday, November 3

10:25 a.m. Caller heard from a neighbor that there is a black angus bull around the neighborhood but caller hasn’t seen it.

10:44 a.m. Caller reporting that a vehicle pulled out in front of her vehicle and got out and yelled at her for not paying attention.