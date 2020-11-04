JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of November 9, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. $5,000. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $15,000. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Covey, Jared Paul, 40; arrested on Nov. 2, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $15,000. Released on Nov. 4, 2020. Elliot, Neal James, 43; arrested on Oct. 26, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Nov. 24, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Oct. 30, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order and two counts of revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $27,000. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000. Released on Nov. 5, 2020. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Released on Nov. 6, 2020. Nelson, Kristin Marie Louise, 40; arrested on Oct. 31, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation, assault, simple, and theft, all others. Libby City Court. Released on Nov. 2, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Skillman, Robyn Ashley, 31; arrested on Nov. 2, 2020. Charged with DUI (refusal). Lincoln County. $1,285. Released on Nov. 4, 2020. Steiger, Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $30,000. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County.

Tuesday, November 3

3:57 p.m. Walk in reporting that she is being harassed by the same people who lived by her back in 1977 in Chicago and also fought in the Civil War.

Wednesday, November 4

11:09 a.m. School employee in Troy called to report a minor reporting drug manufacturing.

Friday, November 6

10:40 a.m. Caller reporting a male yelling outside, male appears to be angry.

5:17 p.m. Caller reporting house has been ransacked, stove is gone, been over a year since she has been at the residence.

Saturday, November 7

3:51 p.m. Caller reporting finding a pistol along the roadway.

Sunday, November 8

5:45 a.m. Caller reporting that her house was broken into during the night, “keef” and “household device” are missing.

10:14 a.m. Caller reporting that his shed was broken into during the night, computer had been taken.

10:23 a.m. Caller reporting that a male had convinced a cashier at a local hardware store to give him a gift card without returning any items.

5:33 p.m. Caller requesting to speak with an officer after a male individual had confronted him and then attempted to hit him with his vehicle at a local gas station.