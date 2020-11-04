JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of November 16, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. $5,000. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $15,000. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $25,000. Bittick, Bruce Eugene, 42; arrested on Nov. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled to be released on Nov. 25, 2020. Elliot, Neal James, 43; arrested on Oct. 26, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Nov. 24, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Oct. 30, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order and two counts of revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $27,000. Husband, Sharon K, 33; arrested on Nov. 10, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby City Court. $10,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kusener, Kimberly Dawn, 39; arrested on Nov. 10, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Libby Justice Court. $25,000. Released on Nov. 13, 2020. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Steiger, Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $30,000. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County.

Monday, November 9

7:27 a.m. Caller reporting a vehicle parked along the highway with two occupants sleeping and a strange smell coming from the vehicle.

8:36 a.m. Caller wanted to report the ongoing theft of mail in the area.

9:06 a.m. Caller reporting the unauthorized use of his vehicle and that it was later wrecked by his stepson.

2:16 p.m. Caller reporting a homeless man living under the staircase at a local business.

3:59 p.m. Caller requesting animal control to remove a dog that is chewing on a deer carcass.

4:02 p.m. Caller requesting a call from an officer about being forced to use illegal drugs.

9:39 p.m. 911 call from a female reporting that her 13 year old daughter is refusing to come home from the neighbors.

Tuesday, November 10

9:52 a.m. Caller reporting a theft – someone cut down a large tree on their property.

9:56 a.m. Walk in reporting theft of firearm, accidentally left leaned against vehicle, went back and it was gone.

2:33 p.m. Someone called to report an ongoing issue with their neighbors, neighbors are now leaving him letter, notes, and garbage.