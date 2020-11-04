JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of December 7, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. $5,000. Released on Dec. 1, 2020. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. $25,000. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCJC/Adult Probation. $40,000. Covey, Jared Paul, 40; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Dec. 28, 2020. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $30,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Grotjohn, Patrick Earl, 59; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with hold/commit for outside agency. Adult Probation. Higganbotham, Michael Jeffrey, 62; arrested on Oct. 30, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order and two counts of revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $27,000. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Dec. 5, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Miller, Stephen Douglas, 67; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with sexual assault and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $20,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Orsborn, Ray Elmer, 63; arrested on Nov. 20, 2020. Charged with felony hold/commit for outside agency. DOC. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Pilson, Ronald Dwayne JR, 31; arrested on Nov. 27, 2020. Charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, simple assault, and felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $42,500. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Sullivan, Grady Harold, 44; arrested on Dec. 2, 2020. Charged with two felony counts of theft, all others. Lincoln County. $75,000. Switzer, Juan Juarez JR, 62; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commit LCJC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2021. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Watts, Christopher Orin, 39; arrested on Nov. 26, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $10,000. Released on Dec. 4, 2020.

Saturday, November 28

1:07 p.m. Caller reporting that old tenants have been moving items on property that does not belong to them.

Sunday, November 29

3:19 p.m. Caller reporting that his chainsaw had been taken when he left it on the side of the highway.

Monday, November 30

11:20 a.m. Caller reporting price tags being switched around at a local pawn shop. Has video to review.

6;39 p.m. Individual in to report a gun stolen from his truck.

Tuesday, December 1

9:20 a.m. A local coffee shop called to report that new neighbors are using the drive through as a short cut and speeding through private property.

3:14 p.m. Caller requesting to put a trespass order on a male that lounges on their property.

3:27 p.m. A male caller reported that he believes his ex girlfriend stole monies from his unemployment.

4:47 p.m. Caller reporting someone is using his social security number to get a house in South Carolina.

Wednesday, December 2

10:41 a.m. Individual in lobby reporting a residential burglary, coin collection and savings were taken from residence.

2:25 p.m. A local grocery store reported a female using products and placing them back on shelves.

10:48 p.m. Caller complaining of noisy neighbor, running machinery in front yard

Thursday, December 3

12:54 p.m. Caller reporting the theft of change from their vehicle and footprints around it.