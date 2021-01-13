JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts.
Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.
As of January 4, 2021
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000.
- Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC.
- Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCJC/Adult Probation.
- Covey, Jared Paul, 40; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Dec. 28, 2020.
- Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $15,000.
- Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC.
- Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000.
- Howard, William James, 35. Arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with parole violation. DOC.
- James, Terry Herman, 50. Arrested on Jan. 3, 2021. Charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, criminal trespass to property and possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County.
- Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000.
- Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
- Kramer, Mathew David, 26, arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with theft, felony. Lincoln County.
- McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Dec. 5, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI, felony revocation of sentence, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $60,000.
- Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC.
- Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000.
- Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000.
- Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
- Rice, Tom Jim JR. 28. Arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with PFMA strangulation, felony. Lincoln County.
- Rosenjack, Kevin Alan, 44. Arrested on Jan. 1, 2021. Charged with suspended drivers license and DUI drugs or alcohol misdem. Lincoln County.
- Sauls, Jacob Orion, 25. Arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with failure to register as a offender, assault with a weapon. Lincoln County.
- Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000.
- Shoemaker, Tyson Laurence, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. LCDC. $35,000.
- Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000.
- Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with eluding, no valid driver’s license, DUI (refusal), operating a vehicle without insurance, suspended driver’s license, and expired registration. Lincoln County.
- Switzer, Juan Juarez JR, 62; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commit LCJC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2021.
- Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County.
- White, Mathew James, 19, arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County.
Sun, December 13
1:07 p.m. Caller reported finding a used drug needle in the restroom at a local gas station.
5:26 p.m. Someone called to report that they caught someone on camera shoplifting at a local grocery store.
7:04 p.m. Male caller stated that he is taking medication and was hungry but unsure if he could eat beer battered chicken.
9:11 p.m. Male caller stated that a person was stuck on a ladder on the outside of his house and he did not know the individual. Caller was late looking in the tree with a flashlight because “there were people in the tree.”
Tues, December 15
2:19 p.m. Caller reported his gun was stolen two years ago.
3:34 p.m. Male caller reported that he feels harassed and threatened by a female via Facebook.
Wed, December 16
4:14 a.m. 911 caller reported that he was fine, just drank too much.
8:34 p.m. Caller reported a male was spotted walking while carrying a sword and stumbling along the highway.
Fri, December 18
12:50 p.m. Caller reported a male was urinating on their property the previous day.
4:35 p.m. Caller reporting that they found a used syringe at a local gas station.
Sun, December 20
5:15 a.m. Caller reported a female breaking into her home and sleeping on her couch.
2:42 p.m. Report of drugs found at a local hotel.
Tues, December 22
9:42 a.m. Caller reported their nephew has been coming into the house and stealing goods while no one is home.
Wed, December 23
12:53 p.m. Caller reported someone broke into his log truck and stole his keys.
3:47 p.m. Walk-in reported male coming to town from out of state, would like to trespass him before he gets here.
Friday, Dec. 25
12:06 p.m. Caller reporting the theft of ice fishing supplies.
Saturday, Dec. 26
3:10 p.m. Caller reporting a 4 wheeler driving erratically pulling kids on a sled.