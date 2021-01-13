JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts.

Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of January 4, 2021



Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Benefield, Duane Michel, 32; arrested on Oct. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. DOC. Carr, Cameron Lee, 30; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of burglary tools, theft, all others, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony parole violation. LCJC/Adult Probation. Covey, Jared Paul, 40; arrested on Dec. 1, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Commitment. Scheduled to be released on Dec. 28, 2020. Drury, Charles Andrew, 32; arrested on Nov. 25, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Adult Probation. $15,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. DOC. Jordan, Kristopher Lee, 41; arrested on Nov. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $20,000. Howard, William James, 35. Arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with parole violation. DOC. James, Terry Herman, 50. Arrested on Jan. 3, 2021. Charged with Possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, criminal trespass to property and possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Jorgensen, Ernest Lloyd, 59; arrested on Nov. 12, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence, felony DUI drugs or alcohol, two counts of contempt judicial proceeding. Libby Justice Court. $30,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Kramer, Mathew David, 26, arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with theft, felony. Lincoln County. McCormick, Christopher Leigh, 53; arrested on Dec. 5, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI, felony revocation of sentence, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $60,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. DOC. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Rice, Tom Jim JR. 28. Arrested on Jan. 2, 2021. Charged with PFMA strangulation, felony. Lincoln County. Rosenjack, Kevin Alan, 44. Arrested on Jan. 1, 2021. Charged with suspended drivers license and DUI drugs or alcohol misdem. Lincoln County. Sauls, Jacob Orion, 25. Arrested on Dec. 9 2020. Charged with failure to register as a offender, assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Rounsville, Dustin James, 43; arrested on Dec. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $50,000. Shoemaker, Tyson Laurence, 31; arrested on Dec. 17, 2020. Charged with felony failure to appear. LCDC. $35,000. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. $75,000. Styles, Rochelle Denise, 31; arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with eluding, no valid driver’s license, DUI (refusal), operating a vehicle without insurance, suspended driver’s license, and expired registration. Lincoln County. Switzer, Juan Juarez JR, 62; arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. Charged with DUI drugs or alcohol. Commit LCJC. Scheduled to be released on Jan. 8, 2021. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. White, Mathew James, 19, arrested on Dec. 30, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County.

Sun, December 13

1:07 p.m. Caller reported finding a used drug needle in the restroom at a local gas station.

5:26 p.m. Someone called to report that they caught someone on camera shoplifting at a local grocery store.

7:04 p.m. Male caller stated that he is taking medication and was hungry but unsure if he could eat beer battered chicken.

9:11 p.m. Male caller stated that a person was stuck on a ladder on the outside of his house and he did not know the individual. Caller was late looking in the tree with a flashlight because “there were people in the tree.”

Tues, December 15

2:19 p.m. Caller reported his gun was stolen two years ago.

3:34 p.m. Male caller reported that he feels harassed and threatened by a female via Facebook.

Wed, December 16

4:14 a.m. 911 caller reported that he was fine, just drank too much.

8:34 p.m. Caller reported a male was spotted walking while carrying a sword and stumbling along the highway.

Fri, December 18

12:50 p.m. Caller reported a male was urinating on their property the previous day.

4:35 p.m. Caller reporting that they found a used syringe at a local gas station.

Sun, December 20

5:15 a.m. Caller reported a female breaking into her home and sleeping on her couch.

2:42 p.m. Report of drugs found at a local hotel.

Tues, December 22

9:42 a.m. Caller reported their nephew has been coming into the house and stealing goods while no one is home.

Wed, December 23

12:53 p.m. Caller reported someone broke into his log truck and stole his keys.

3:47 p.m. Walk-in reported male coming to town from out of state, would like to trespass him before he gets here.

Friday, Dec. 25

12:06 p.m. Caller reporting the theft of ice fishing supplies.

Saturday, Dec. 26

3:10 p.m. Caller reporting a 4 wheeler driving erratically pulling kids on a sled.