JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of Feb. 3, 2019

Adkison, Eldon Lee, 45; arrested Dec. 10, 2019. Charged with suspended driver`s license, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and failure to carry proof of insurance. Lincoln County. $30,000. Arnold, Blaine Michael, 30; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony tampering with evidence, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Idaho Dept. of Corrections hold. Released on Jan. 30, 2020. Borchardt, Robertson, Michael, 25; arrested Nov. 12, 2018. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest and felony attempted deliberate homicide. District Court, $500,000. Brant, Benjamin Edward, 41; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony criminal mischief, partner family member assault reasonable apprehension, and resisting arrest. Libby City Court. $10,000. Brant, Nathan David, 46; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Spokane Superior. Released on Jan. 30, 2020. Carver, Alicia Dawn, 28; arrested Dec. 22, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $25,000. Danelson, Montessa Lynn, 38; arrested on Dec. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $25,000. Donoghue, Kathleen Marie, 41; arrested Nov. 20, 2019. Charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs, and two count of misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Faber, Chelsea Nichole, 31; arrested on Jan. 27,2020. Charged with felony violation of release conditions. District Court. $30,000. Released on Jan. 29, 2020. Garcia, Lisa Kay, 54; arrested on Jan. 31, 2020. Charged with improper turn and suspended driver`s license. Libby City Court. $370. Released on Jan. 31, 2020. Gentry, Khristafer Lee, 34; arrested Oct. 25, 2019. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony, partner family member assault, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. $20,000. Gregory, Celeste Allison, 36; arrested on Jan. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $5,000. Released on Jan. 31, 2020. Haflich, Joseph Alton, 43; arrested Oct. 5, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault– serious bodily injury and two counts of failure to appear. Libby City Court. $100,000. Hammer Fields, Wyatt James, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pre-trial super. Horton, Andrea May, 20; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with Possession of alcohol or intoxicant. Troy City Court. Released on Jan. 29, 2020. Huffman, Christian, 20; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Troy City Court. Released on Jan. 29, 2020. Johnson, Kimberly Kay, 52; arrested Oct. 9, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony revoke release bail or bond. District court, $35,000. Kingery, David Allen, 61; arrested on Feb. 1, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and suspended driver`s license. Troy City Court. $285. Lehew, Monte Neil, 47; arrested on Feb. 1, 2020. Charged with two counts of partner family member assault reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Lowe, Otis Lagary, 52; arrested on Feb. 1, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license, expired registration, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. Lowry, Sherry Leann, 51; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and suspended driver`s license. LCJC/Probation. Lyght, Crystal Star, 34; arrested on Dec. 31, 2019. Charged with felony revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $10,000. Mahmood, Barbara Louise, 52; arrested on Jan. 27, 2020. Charged with theft by embezzlement. Libby City Court. Released on Jan. 27, 2020. Mcmillan, Alan Lynn, 51; arrested on Jan. 31, 2020. Charged with felony revocation of sentence and failure to appear. LCJC/LCDC. Mitchell, Anthony Clarence, 30; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Libby City Court. $500. Released on Jan. 30, 2020. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 32; arrested Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 64; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. $15,000. Norvell, Brian Thomas, 31; arrested May 25, 2019. Charged with felony returned for court. Lincoln County, $250,000. Patterson, Shawna Gail, 34; arrested on Jan. 30, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 9, 2020. Reed, Noah Raymond, 20; arrested Nov. 12, 2019. Charged with felony partner family member assault strangulation and partner family member assault minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County, $100,000. Reid, James Lee, 42; arrested on Jan. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled to

be released on Feb. 8 2020.

Savage, Alvin McKenzie III, 42; arrested Nov. 22, 2019. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer aggravated injury, no valid driver`s license, expired registration, and aggravated DUI. Lincoln County, $17,500. Sigea, Dylan Tanner, 19; arrested Dec. 9, 2019. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony extra jurisdiction arrest, and felony revoke release– bail or bond. DOC/Missoula DI. Surman, Misty Dawn, 40; arrested on Jan. 28, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony tampering with evidence. DOC. Released on Jan. 31, 2020. Thorstenson, Jeremy Charles, 35; arrested Nov. 28, 2019. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft and felony non-residence burglary. DOC Hold/Justice Court. Released on Jan. 30, 2020. Viereck, Richard Harold, 44; arrested June 25, 2019. Charged with two counts of revocation of sentence, revoke of bail or bond and felony violation of protection order. Libby Justice Court. Waldrup, Richard Garrett, 31; arrested on Jan. 21, 2020. Charged with revocation of sentence. Lincoln County. $15,000. Released on Jan. 28, 2020. Wallace – Hurlbutt, Ethan, 20; arrested on Jan. 29, 2020. Charged with possession of alcohol or intoxicant. Troy City Court. Released on Jan. 29, 2020. Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Jan. 22, 2020. Charged with suspended driver`s license and DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Scheduled to be released on Feb. 25, 2020. Wesson, Nathaniel David, 29; arrested June 22, 2019. Charged with extra jurisdiction arrest, tampering with a communication device, felony assault with a weapon, two counts of felony tampering with evidence and felony criminal mischief. LCDC/Justice Co, $51,000. Released on Feb. 1, 2020. Williams, Cody Allen, 28; arrested on Jan. 15, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Probation. $20,000.

Sherriff complaints will return next week