JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.
As of September 28, 2020
- Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond. LCDC/Probation.
- Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation.
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000.
- Buford, Jason Dewayne,44; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order. Released on Sept. 24, 2020.
- Davis, Jeremiah Lynn, 46; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with assault. Troy City Court. Released on Sept. 25, 2020.
- England, Matthew Burl, 38; arrested on Sept. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $7,500.
- Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Lincoln County. $100,000.
- Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Fisher, Sam R, 23; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with failure to appear and DUI drugs or alcohol. Released on Sept. 25; 2020.
- Graham, Kiethren Monroe Ray, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $15,000. Released on Sept. 21; 2020.
- Hahn, Debbie Ann Alsbury, 54; arrested on Sept. 21, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation.
- Haines, Natasha Nicole, 37; arrested on Sept. 23, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation.
- Heavyrunner, John James Richard, 27; arrested on Aug. 31, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Released on Sept. 21, 2020.
- Jacobsen, Summer Ciera, 35; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Adult Probation.
- Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000.
- Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Sept. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony revoke release – bail or bond. DOC. $20,000.
- Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
- Kreiger, Jeffery Allen, 25; arrested on Sept. 23, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice Court. Released on Sept. 24, 2020.
- Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000.
- McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000.
- Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000.
- Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000.
- Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC.
- Nelson, Michael Shane, 47; arrested on Sept. 26, 2020. Charged with felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court.
- Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000.
- Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000.
- Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
- Reed, Noah Raymond, 21; arrested on Sept. 21, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Sept. 23, 2020.
- Steiger Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation.