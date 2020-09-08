JAIL ROSTER

October 6, 2020

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

 

As of September 28, 2020

 

  1. Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond. LCDC/Probation.
  2. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation.
  3. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000.
  4. Buford, Jason Dewayne,44; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with violation of protection order. Released on Sept. 24, 2020.
  5. Davis, Jeremiah Lynn, 46; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with assault. Troy City Court. Released on Sept. 25, 2020.
  6. England, Matthew Burl, 38; arrested on Sept. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $7,500.
  7. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Lincoln County. $100,000.
  8. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000.
  9. Fisher, Sam R, 23; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with failure to appear and DUI drugs or alcohol. Released on Sept. 25; 2020.
  10. Graham, Kiethren Monroe Ray, 22; arrested on June 17, 2020. Charged with felony motor vehicle theft. Lincoln County. $15,000. Released on Sept. 21; 2020.
  11. Hahn, Debbie Ann Alsbury, 54; arrested on Sept. 21, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation.
  12. Haines, Natasha Nicole, 37; arrested on Sept. 23, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation.
  13. Heavyrunner, John James Richard, 27; arrested on Aug. 31, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. Released on Sept. 21, 2020.
  14. Jacobsen, Summer Ciera, 35; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Adult Probation.
  15. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000.
  16. Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Sept. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony revoke release – bail or bond. DOC. $20,000.
  17. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
  18. Kreiger, Jeffery Allen, 25; arrested on Sept. 23, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Libby Justice Court. Released on Sept. 24, 2020.
  19. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000.
  20. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000.
  21. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000.
  22. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000.
  23. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC.
  24. Nelson, Michael Shane, 47; arrested on Sept. 26, 2020. Charged with felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court.
  25. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000.
  26. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000.
  27. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
  28. Reed, Noah Raymond, 21; arrested on Sept. 21, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Sept. 23, 2020.
  29. Steiger Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation.

 

 

 



