JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.
As of October 5, 2020
- Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation.
- Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000.
- Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000.
- England, Matthew Burl, 38; arrested on Sept. 16, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $7,500. Released on Oct. 1, 2020.
- Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Lincoln County. $100,000.
- Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000.
- Hahn, Debbie Ann Alsbury, 54; arrested on Sept. 21, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation.
- Haines, Natasha Nicole, 37; arrested on Sept. 23, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000. Released on Sept. 30, 2020.
- Harshman, Jennifer Ann, 46; arrested on Sept. 30, 2020. Charged with aggravated DUI. Libby Justice Court. $1,085. Released on Oct. 1, 2020.
- Jacobsen, Summer Ciera, 35; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of dangerous drugs, felony probation violation, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. LCJC/Adult Probation. $15,000. Released on Sept. 28, 2020.
- Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000.
- Kirkpatrick, Kip Spencer, 38; arrested on Sept. 5, 2020. Charged with possession of dangerous drugs and felony revoke release – bail or bond. DOC. Released on Oct. 1, 2020.
- Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County.
- Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27; arrested on Sept. 29, 2020. Charged with four counts of criminal trespass to property, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, shoplift, and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $10,500.
- Marozzo, Robert Carmen, 72; arrested on Oct. 2, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, improper turn, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court.
- Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000.
- McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000.
- Michalies, Richard Henry, 52; arrested on Oct. 4, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Lincoln County.
- Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000.
- Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000.
- Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC.
- Nelson, Michael Shane, 47; arrested on Sept. 26, 2020. Charged with felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Libby Justice Court. $15,000.
- Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000.
- Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000.
- Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000.
- Roby, Sadie Rebecca, 40; arrested on Oct. 4, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and two counts of partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County.
- Steiger Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000.
- Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court.
- Watson, Dennis Paul, 63; arrested on Sept. 29, 2020. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. Pre Trial Probation. Released on Oct. 1, 2020.
- Wolf, Curtis Earl, 56; arrested on Sept. 29, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Scheduled to be released on Oct. 6, 2020.