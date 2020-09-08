JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of October 12, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000. Alyea, Sarah Leann, 35; arrested on Oct. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pretrial Probation. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Campbell, Austin Douglas, 27; arrested on Oct. 8, 2020. Charged with failure to appear. Lincoln County. $85.00 Released

on Oct. 8, 2020. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Lincoln County. $100,000. Fettig, Jason Matthew, 40; arrested on June 6, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol, improper turn, and suspended driver’s license. Lincoln County. $10,000. Released on Oct. 9, 2020. Hahn, Debbie Ann Alsbury, 54; arrested on Sept. 21, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Oct. 10, 2020. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27; arrested on Sept. 29, 2020. Charged with four counts of criminal trespass to property, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, shoplift, and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $10,500. Marozzo, Robert Carmen, 72; arrested on Oct. 2, 2020. Charged with open container in motor vehicle, improper turn, and felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Libby Justice Court. $15,000. Released on Oct. 5, 2020. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Michalies, Richard Henry, 52; arrested on Oct. 4, 2020. Charged with felony extra jurisdiction arrest. Lincoln County. Released on Oct. 8, 2020. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; arrested on Oct. 6, 2020. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. Probation/LCDC. Nelson, Michael Shane, 47; arrested on Sept. 26, 2020. Charged with felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. LCDC. $15,000. Ness, Leif III, 50; arrested on Oct. 7, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Oct. 10, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Pattee, Ernest Alan, 36; arrested on Oct. 8, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, open container in motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license, and DUI drugs or alcohol. LCJC. Released on Oct. 9, 2020. Porter, Laurence Glen, 51; arrested on Oct. 6, 2020. Charged with felony probation violation. Adult Probation. Released on Oct. 8, 2020. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Roby, Sadie Rebecca, 40; arrested on Oct. 4, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension and two counts of partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. Lincoln County. $35,000. Released on Oct. 6, 2020. Steiger Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County. Wolf, Curtis Earl, 56; arrested on Sept. 29, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation. Adult Probation. Released on Oct. 6, 2020.

October, 08 2020

8:24 p.m. Caller reorted her neighbor coming onto her property and disturbing her ownership of and. Neighbor then got emotional and tried to confront her at her vehicle.

9:45 p.m. Reporting individuals trespassing onto her property. She knows who individuals are but does not know their names.

11:54 p.m. Caller Reported two males outside of a vehicle peering into the back window. Vehicle appeared to be untouched.

October, 09 2020

2:03 p.m. Caller reported that a dog walked into her house, she is willing to keep the dog for the time being. Dog is a honey colored dog with no collar.

5:08 p.m. Caller reported finding a small chihuahua with a black and green harness tht had little skulls on it. Dog seems to be emaciated.

October, 12 2020

12:45 a.m. Caller advised that her bar had been broken into. Keys and money are gone.