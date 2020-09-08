JAIL ROSTER

All charges are misdemeanors unless specifically listed as a felony. Dollar figures shown (if any) are bail/bond amounts. Transferred prisoners are listed as released because they were released by Lincoln County.

As of October 19, 2020

Allen, Kenneth Dale, 61; arrested on Sept. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke-bail or bond and two counts of disorderly conduct. LCDC/Probation. Alyea, Alisha Nicole Borrows, 35; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000. Alyea, Sarah Leann, 35; arrested on Oct. 9, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond. Pretrial Probation. $40,000. Released on Oct. 14, 2020. Basham, Benjamin Jay, 33; arrested on Aug. 10, 2020. Charged with felony parenting interference and felony aggravated assault. Lincoln County. $100,000. Ferguson, William James, 48; arrested on Feb. 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent. Lincoln County. $100,000. Kendall, Jeremiah Robert, 40; arrested on Aug. 24, 2020. Charged with felony revoke release – bail or bond and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $150,000. Kirkwood, Kevin Roy, 61; arrested on Sept. 19, 2020. Charged with felony parole violation, felony possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lincoln County. Lockman, Lilly Shantel, 27; arrested on Sept. 29, 2020. Charged with four counts of criminal trespass to property, felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft, shoplift, and theft, all others. Lincoln County. $10,500. Masters, Ronald James JR, 43; arrested on Aug. 21, 2020. Charged with suspended driver’s license, felony criminal endangerment, felony assault with a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs. Lincoln County. $75,000. McDonald, Nathaniel Ryan, 35; arrested on Sept. 17, 2020. Charged with felony stalking. Lincoln County. $300,000. Miguel Menjivar Cuellar, Wilfred, 24; arrested on Oct. 17, 2020. Border Patrol. Miller, Nathan Michael, 41; arrested on July 27, 2020. Charged with felony sexual abuse of children and felony sexual assault. LCDC. $100,000. Morris, Jacob Franklin, 33; arrested on Nov. 7, 2019. Charged with two felony counts of assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. $500,000. Morris, Leroy Robert, 67; arrested on Oct. 13, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon. Lincoln County. Released on Oct. 13, 2020. Munyan, Timothy Gale, 65; arrested on Dec. 27, 2019. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. DOC. Nelson, Brant Robert, 38; arrested on Oct. 6, 2020. Charged with revoke release – bail or bond. Probation/LCDC. Released on Oct. 14, 2020. Nelson, Michael Shane, 47; arrested on Sept. 26, 2020. Charged with felony partner family member assault – minor injury/physical contact. LCDC. $15,000. Released on Oct. 15, 2020. Olney, Rebecca R, 55; arrested on Apr. 19, 2020. Charged with felony assault of a peace officer-aggravated injury and felony custodial interference. LCDC/LCJC. $35,000. Palafox, Domingo Jose, 30; arrested on June 22, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony tampering with witnesses and felony aggravated animal cruelty. Lincoln County. $250,000. Powell, Levi Jessie, 40; arrested on June 13, 2020. Charged with two counts of felony intimidation, two counts of privacy in communication, and two counts of partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Libby City Court. $60,000. Schreiber, Joseph Buckham, 37; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with partner family member assault – weapon. LCSO Justice Court. Steiger Sarah Ellenann, 39; arrested on Sept. 25, 2020. Charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, and felony probation violation. Adult Probation. $10,000. Sterling, Johnny D, 61; arrested on Oct. 18, 2020. Charged with felony assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, open container in vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI (refusal), and partner family member assault – reasonable apprehension. Lincoln County. Truman, Kelly Oliver, 56; arrested on Sept. 28, 2020. Charged with felony DUI drugs or alcohol. Lincoln County.

October 13, 2020

11:07 p.m. reporter called and explained neighbors dog barking constantly.

1:43 a.m. Caller reported that a bear knocked over their garbage can, they were given for a bear specialist.

October 14, 2020

6:37 p.m. Caller reported there were four in a area to small for the horses, information was given to the livestock and inspectors.

7:57 p.m. Caller reported multiple people coming up the driveway and coming to the house looking for a individual that does not live there.

October 16, 2020

9:09 a.m. Male caller reporting chickens back in his yard digging in new grass.

2:29 p.m. Caller reported a reckless driver, driving a red dodge with a black headache rack. Male driver passing and racing other vehicles.

2:44 p.m. Driver reportedly struck mailboxes while driving, fixed them but just wanted to report it incase anyone called with questions.

9:37 p.m. Male caller reporting juveniles throwing tomatoes at him and his residence.

11:02 p.m. Caller wanted to report approximately six teenagers fourteen to sixteen years old riding bicycles in the middle of the road wearing all black clothing.

October 17, 2020

7:14 a.m. Caller reported a female in a blue dodge truck was taking several items off of the back loading dock at achievements, loaded a large bag and a white box into vehicle.

3:59 p.m. Caller reported a dumpster diver behind achievements. Male had been warned.

October 19, 2020

1:51 p.m. Caller reported two young girls riding on the back of a tailgate of a truck through the area.

4:12 p.m. Caller reporting that her neighbor is letting his dogs use her yard as their bathroom.

October 20, 2020

12:36 p.m. Caller reporting someone entered his vehicle in the middle of the night and left property behind.

October 21, 2020

1:57 p.m. Individual in lobby with a backpack full of clothes that was thrown into the trees on his property.